Lawyer’s Killing: We’re not happy with the incident, says IGP

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has expressed sadness over the killing of a Lagos-based lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, by an Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP Drambi Vandi, attached to Ajiwe Police Station, Lagos State Command. The IGP while speaking through the Force Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, in a programme on Channels Television yesterday, said the incident was unfortunate and condemnable in its entirety. Adejobi assured Nigerians that justice will be served in the matter. He said: “In my statement which I made available on Tuesday, the identity of the policeman was made public to everyone. “He is an Inspector not rank and file that one can just say you have suspended him, there is procedure to everything.

“The procedure is that the Inspector General of Police will write to the Police Service Commission (PSC) that the officer should be suspended and the suspension is for the Force Headquarters to have the neutrality, ability to tidy up the investigation. And actions have been taken against the police officer who pulled the trigger.

“We are not apportioning blame, it was unfortunate, we are not happy about the incident. “The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Alabi Abiodun, has been mandated by the IGP to do a thorough investigation about it and the officer in question is presently in detention. “By now, we have received the interim report not the full one of the incident, we need to have the fact from Lagos State Police Command. “Apart from what we read in the news, we must have a comprehensive document in black and white.This will help us to have more fact to work on. But definitely, it was a murder case and we want to assure Nigerians that we are not going to conceal the officer.

“It is not in our nature to do such a thing. We are the only agency that would want to fish the erring one among us and punish them accordingly with the law.” He further said it is normal in every society or organisation to have bad eggs among them. “It is natural to have deviants in any agency. it is a natural thing. You can say because we are police, we are also human being. “There is no impunity in the Nigeria Police Force. Whoever that say he can kill and nothing will happen, such a person should kill first and see what will happen to him or her. “In the law nobody has right to take another person’s life. Even if you want to use firearms there are conditions, there are law and guidelines.

“If a policeman uses his firearms outside these provisions or teachings such a person is on his own.” “It was true that there are other policemen when the incident happened, but the person who pulled the trigger is the one responsible for it. “They all signed for their riffle, but the person who pulled the trigger is the one responsible for the lawyer’s killing. “Someone signed for his gun and the outcome of his gun is what we are seeing now. So he should be one responsible for it. “There were three in the team, also the most senior officers and it was him that pulled the trigger. The fact in the case is that somebody fired and someone died, there is no argument about that. “What we are doing is a legal matter so that we wouldn’t give people the opportunity to abuse us. We don’t want to give lawyers any loop holes.

“We need to be patient and let due process be followed and we are going to be neutral about it. “It is clear that the man has been identified, the procedure is to suspend the officer first, even if he’s going to be taken to court, we don’t want to go empty handed. Letter of his suspension has been sent already to the Police Service Commission (PSC) for approval. “This is not the first time we are sending such requests to the Police Service Commission. “We have done that in the past.

On this issue, the officer at the centre of the case is an ASP but the IGP cannot just say go. “Even with this case, even to the rank and files too. You have to suspended the person before being charge to court. “In the police officer case he had been identified, investigation has been carried out, interim report has been forwarded to us in Abuja and we have written to the Police Service Commission recommending that such officer should be suspended so that every other legal procedures can go unhindered. “People have been complaining that we are delaying the case, it is important for us to do it one after the other. If at all they charge him to court, our process wouldn’t be challenge. “We are also aware of another person shot at the station, the policemen who committed the act are presently at the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba. the matter is still ongoing.”

