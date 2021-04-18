Lawyers, Ondo govt clash over oaths, affidavits

Lawyers under the various chapters of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Ondo State have clashed with the state government over the takeover of all processes of affidavit and oaths by the office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

The lawyers, in a statement Sunday, said the new rule that allowed the takeover of processes of affidavit and oaths by the Administrator General and Public Trustee, a department in the Ministry of Justice is illegal and contrary to law governing oaths in the state.

Citing Section 56 of the Evident and Oath Acts, the Ministry of Justice had in a circular reviewed the Administrator General and Public Trustee law in order to ease the procedure of making affidavits.

However, the lawyers said section 56 and section 1, being relied on by the Attorney General’s Office only deals with issues relating to estate, grant of probate or letters of administration and not to all types of affidavits as stipulated in the circular.

The Chairman of Akure chapter of NBA, Mr Rotimi Olorunfemi, who signed the statement on behalf of other chapters of the association, said the existing and extant laws governing the administration of oaths showed that the Attorney General’s Office has violated the law governing oaths in the state.

