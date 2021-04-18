Metro & Crime

Lawyers, Ondo govt clash over oaths, affidavits

Posted on Author     Babatope Okeowo, Akure Comment(0)

Lawyers under the various chapters of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Ondo State have clashed with the state government over the takeover of all processes of affidavit and oaths by the office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

The lawyers, in a statement Sunday, said the new rule that allowed the takeover of processes of affidavit and oaths by the Administrator General and Public Trustee, a department in the Ministry of Justice is illegal and contrary to law governing oaths in the state.

Citing Section 56 of the Evident and Oath Acts, the Ministry of Justice had in a circular reviewed the Administrator General and Public Trustee law in order to ease the procedure of making affidavits.

However, the lawyers said section 56 and section 1, being relied on by the Attorney General’s Office only deals with issues relating to estate, grant of probate or letters of administration and not to all types of affidavits as stipulated in the circular.

The Chairman of Akure chapter of NBA, Mr Rotimi Olorunfemi, who signed the statement on behalf of other chapters of the association, said the existing and extant laws governing the administration of oaths showed that the Attorney General’s Office has violated the law governing oaths in the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kwara facilitates CBN support for local rice farmers

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Kwara State government has facilitated the disbursement of N115 million by the Central Bank of Nigeria to local rice farmers to cultivate 420 hectares of land for the 2020/2021 dry season farming in the state. Disclosing this in Ilorin, the state capital, at a training programme for dry season rice production organised by Agribusiness Farmers […]
Metro & Crime

Septuagenarian wife kills husband, 83, during quarrel

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Police have arrested a woman, Mrs. Rose Uwaga, for allegedly strangling her 83-year-old husband, Alhaji Isa Uwaga, to death in Umuahia, Abia State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Geoffrey Ogbonnaya, confirmed the arrest of the woman, who was said to be in her early 70s, to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) […]
Metro & Crime

Ondo Assembly bows to court orders, recalls suspended lawmakers

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

After weeks of ignoring two court judgements, the Ondo State House of Assembly on Monday finally complied with the order of courts that four suspended lawmakers of the Assembly be reinstated. It was learnt that the move by the leadership of the Assembly to allow the lawmakers resume plenary was not unconnected with the summons […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica