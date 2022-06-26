Lawyers: ‘Placeholder”, unknown to Constitution, Electoral Act

…say fate of APC , LP nominations hanging

Lawyers yesterday said that the concept of ‘Placeholder’ wherein political parties submit interim names as their Vice Presidential candidate was unknown to the Nigerian Law. The position of the lawyers corroborated the submission of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, which earlier stated that there is no place in the regulations for an interim holder.

Three political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigerian Peoples Party , (NNPP) had forwarded the names of their presidential candidates, listed their running mates as ‘placeholder’. This concept was to beat the June 17 deadline set by INEC for the nomination of vice-presidential candidates following the completion of presidential primaries of political parties.

Reacting to the concept, INEC’s Commissioner for Information and Voter Education, who is a lawyer , Festus Okoye, noted that the “placeholder is a unique Nigerian invention” for which the Commission’s law has no provision.

According to him: “The constitution makes it very clear that you cannot run alone as a presidential candidate and must nominate an associate to run with you for that position, and as far as INEC is concerned, the presidential candidates have submitted their associates to run with them in the presidential election.

“As far as we are concerned, there’s no form submitted by the presidential candidate where they said ‘we’re submitting this person’s name as a place or space holder. The issue of space or placeholder is a unique Nigerian invention that has no place in our constitutional and legal framework. “For there to be a substitution of a candidate, the vicepresidential candidate must write to INEC, with a sworn affidavit stating that he is withdrawing from the race within the time frame provided by the law. That’s the only way there can be a substitution of candidates.” Also reacting, a law lecturer, Prof. Sylvanus Esare, noted that there is nothing like a placeholder in our laws.

“They have submitted names and that is it. All they can say is that those people may withdraw later, but there is no provision for placeholders in our laws. “The constitution recognizes the fact that when you are submitting the name of your running mate, there is no primary for it. There is no primary for the office of the vice president or the deputy governor.

So, the person nominated by the presidential candidate can withdraw at any time. Even a presidential candidate himself can withdraw. There is no fixation about it. Some of the things being said by some lawyers are rubbish.

“There’s no portion of the Electoral Act 2022 that clearly provides for the use of a placeholder, proxy or interim running mate in the nomination process or in submitting the name of the candidate of a political party in presidential or gubernatorial elections.

“However, as a general rule, what the law does not prohibit is permissible. The Electoral Act doesn’t prohibit the interim arrangement of placeholder. It’s noteworthy that by the said interim arrangement, the individual whose name is put forward is expected to ‘step aside’ in due course.

“By section 31 of the Electoral Act, a candidate may withdraw his nomination by a written communication under his own hands. The withdrawal must be communicated to INEC not later than 90 days to the election. The Electoral Act appears not to specifically provide opportunity for withdrawal by a running mate, and invariably for substitution of a running mate after submission of the name.

“Nonetheless, my view is that since the candidate and running mate are running on the same ticket by virtue of the constitutional provisions that require both a presidential and governorship nominee to submit running mates along with their nomination forms,whatever applies to a candidate must be interpreted as applicable to the running mate.

Consequently, I believe a running mate may actually be able to withdraw his nomination as a running mate by communicating to the sponsoring political party, which shall in turn communicate to INEC of the withdrawal. Another Lawyer, Dipo Ajayi, submitted that the placeholder expression has no precise legal or technical meaning under Nigerian electoral law.

“In politics, placeholder is not a popular jargon in our political trajectory. That is not to say in our political history, we have not had cases of parties substituting already nominated candidates, including, running mates of candidates, for permitted reasons. “The agitation or excitement over this newfound phenomenon in the form of stand-in or surrogate nominees is related to the unrestrained or rampant use of the model in the present political contestation.

This essentially suggests intrigues, disorder or confusion on the part of the political parties in the selection of candidates leading to ingenious stratagems to circumvent the law. “While the placeholder practice is probably not sanctioned, it appears not to be in the spirit of the regulatory framework of elections in Nigeria, regards being had to extant provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.”

An Abuja-based lawyer, Ishaku Wobin, also said there is nothing like a ‘placeholder’ or dummy running mate in Nigeria law. He explained that in the view of Section 142 of the Constitution, the deputy also becomes a candidate for the election.

A Lagos-based lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, said the novel concept of a ‘placeholder’ that some presidential candidates are resorting to is unknown to the Nigerian Constitution and the Electoral Act. He explained that when a name is submitted to INEC as vice presidential candidate, the name’s bearer automatically and legally becomes the vice presidential candidate of the political party.

However,having a different opinion , another lawyer , Francis Nworah, noted that it is wrong to hold the sweeping statement that, “When a name is submitted to the INEC as vice presidential candidate, the name’s bearer automatically and legally becomes the vice presidential candidate of the political party ‘.

“This is because, there has never been a time on record that, by mere nomination of a candidate to Run (i.e as Running Mate) as a Vice-President alongside a Presidential candidate in the case of a Presidential election and or a Deputy Governor alongside a Governor in the case of a Governorship election automatically qualifies that person to be called a Vice President and or a Deputy Governor respectively in the opinion of the writer.

“This conclusion on its own by the writer is misconceived and erroneous as even the constitution (Ss. 144 (2) & 187 (2) of the CFRN) described them as ‘Associates’ and not Vice President and Deputy Governor without the candidate (Presidential/Governorship) winning and been declared validly returned by the relevant body (INEC).

“In conclusion here, it is important to note that, the constitution carefully gives the associates to a Presidential candidate the condition to be from the same political party as him/her while in the case of the Governorship candidate, being in the same political party as the Governor is silent”.

