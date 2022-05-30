Lawyers: Politicians buying votes’re criminally liable

Outrage over vote buying at primary elections

The drama which ensued following the conduct of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries in Kaduna North Federal Constituency wherein an aspirant, Adam Namadi Sambo, asked delegates to refund the N74 million he shared out prior to losing out in the contest has drawn the ire of lawyers. The men of the wig and gown demanded that punitive measures should be meted out to Namadi for engaging in bribery and vote buying to serve as deterrent to other politicians. AKEEM NAFIU reports

Some senior lawyers have expressed deep concerns over the monetization of the nation’s electoral process, saying the issue of vote buying or giving of bribe to delegates during primary elections has lately become very rampant at the rate that is nauseously alarming.

The lawyers while speaking on the heels of the drama that trailed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries in Kaduna North Federal Constituency, said it is unimaginable that someone contesting for a seat in the House of Representatives gave out N2 million each to 37 delegates to buy their conscience and votes.

The lawyers while noting that Namadi’s conduct has exposed the level of rot in the nation’s electoral system, said every politicians involved in vote buying must be sanctioned to bring some sanity to the polity.

Adam Namadi Sambo, son of a former Vice-President, Namadi Sambo, was reported to have demanded a refund of the millions of naira paid to delegates after losing out in his bid to represent Kaduna North Federal Constituency at the Green Chamber.

Namadi was said to have made the demand alongside another aspirant, Shehu Usman ABG, after they both lost the contest to the incumbent, Hon. Samaila Suleiman, who recently left the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Suleiman was reported to have parted with between N3.5 million and N4 million to sway delegates in his favour, cruising to victory with 20 votes against Usman Shehu ABG who allegedly gave N2.5 million and polled 14 votes as well as Namadi who gave N2 million to each delegates and polled two votes.

However, in his reaction to the reports, Namadi said there was nothing dramatic about his demand for a refund from delegates as other aspirants who lost out have equally done so.

In a statement, the former Vice- President son disclosed that major stakeholders of the PDP have directed all delegates to return all monies given by unsuccessful aspirants. The statement reads: “My attention has been drawn to a publication published by Daily Trust, on its online edition, titled ‘Drama as Namadi Sambo’s son asks delegates to return his money after losing PDP ticket’.

“I would like to state that as a matter of fact, there was nothing ‘dramatic’ about the request, and it is unfortunate the media has been purporting it as such. Delegates themselves are aware of the directives given by the major stakeholders of the PDP in the Kaduna North Constituency that any sums given to delegates by various aspirants for their support should be returned to those unsuccessful in their primary elections.

“This was done to encourage delegates to vote for the aspirants based on their qualities and not just their perceived spending power, and to hold them accountable for the candidates they put forth. “As a mark of respect for that agreement, some delegates in the Kaduna North Constituency had started to reach out to unsuccessful State House of Assembly aspirants whose elections were held before theirs, followed by my fellow contender, Shehu Usman ABG and I.

Therefore, I am not acting in isolation or making any ludicrous demands”. INEC raises concern In the meantime, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had identified money politics as a major challenge it has to tackle headlong if the 2023 general election will be a success.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, expressed fears that Nigeria’s democracy is being threatened by the predominance of money politics. Yakubu spoke at a one-day colloquium under the theme: “Emerging Issues that will Shape the 2023 General Election in Nigeria”, organised by the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) in collaboration with Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) in Abuja.

The INEC chair noted that insecurity, fake news and money politics were three critical challenges that must be overcome prior to the conduct of the 2023 general election. Yakubu said: “My third area of concern is the influence of money on politics and is becoming more present and the risk is that ours may soon become a plutocracy for the rich rather than a democracy for the people.

“The way money is exchanging hands is a source of concern, yes, we have collaboration with ICPC and the EFCC and only recently we renewed our collaboration with the EFCC, saying that we are going to do something together. “However, there are two dimensions to it, when you have willing connectors, it becomes a bit more difficult to contain the situation.

On the one hand, you have brilliant examples, we all saw this on the social media in Anambra when there was an attempt to bribe voters and the women refused to accept the money and voted their conscience.

“What political parties do is critical to what INEC does because that is what is called the primary election. This was because the candidates that emerged from the primary elections were the ones that would participate in the secondary election which INEC would conduct”.

Lawyers speak Amidst concerns by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the growing influence of money in the nation’s electoral process, some senior lawyers have also added their voices in condemning the ugly trend.

The lawyers while baring their minds on the issue at the weekend were particularly upset with the turn of event in Kaduna where an aspirant for the House of Representatives is demanding a refund of millions of naira doled out to delegates to secure their votes.

They noted with dismay that vote buying, corruption in low and high places as well as in electoral process have been holding the nation’s progress down. Speaking on the issue, a university lecturer, Dr. Fassy Yusuf, said it

is highly regreable that the nation’s electoral process has been bastardized, criminalized and monetized. Yusuf said: “The Nigeria political terrain is full of issues that cannot be found in any decent society. Indeed, as I will continue to say, our politicians, particularly those in authority have learnt nothing from the chequered history of this country.

“Vote buying, corruption in low and high places as well as in electoral process are things that are holding us back from getting to the promise land. The political class have taken politics to a level that if you don’t have money, you have no business in politics. That is why it is difficult to find individuals of good character in Nigerian politics.

“I can tell you authoritatively that one out of hundred politicians can only be seen to be serious and committed to nation building. The rest are just like vampires. They were in existence to milk the society. Otherwise, it is unimaginable that someone contesting for a seat in the House of Representatives gave out N2 million to each of the delegates to buy their conscience and votes.

“What type of service do you think such a politician will render to his constituents if he eventually find himself in the House of Representatives? How will he perform? The first thing that will occupy his mind is to recoup his investment. I weep for this country.

The electoral process has been bastardized, criminalized and monetized. Until we get out of all these mess, this country will neither grow nor develop”. Speaking in the same vein, a rights activist, Mr. Kabiru Akingbolu, opined that vote buying started when politicians were buying nomination forms for N100 million. “It is an offence to lure voters with money.

Unfortunately, the nation is bleeding from this anomalies and aberrations but nobody is saying anything. He is not the first person to do this because monetization of our electoral process did not start yesterday, neither did it start with vote buying. To me, it started from the time people were buying form for N100 million.

“As a matter of fact, he cannot be able to fight them to get his money back except they voluntarily do. This is because it was both illegal and immoral contract which the law does not aid or support as regards enforcement.

So, if they refuse to re turn his money, he cannot sue them and succeed”, Akingbolu said. An Abuja-based lawyer, Tochukwu Akachukwu, said the demand by Adam Namadi for a refund of the N2 million bribe he offered to delegates prior to the primary election of PDP Kaduna North Federal Constituency is really worrisome. He said:

“This clearly showed the magnitude of rot in our political process.The issue of vote buying or giving bribe to delegates during primary elections has lately become very rampant at the rate that is nauseously alarming as same is becoming a new normal.

This really should trouble all lovers of democracy. “This ugly development clearly erodes the credibility of the electoral process.The candidates that emerge through such process emerged through transactional as against the popular mandate.

“The issue of corruption is very rife in the country. This trend tends to perpetuate same. The candidates that emerge through such process are corrupt and will perpetuate same when elected. “The outcome is largely determined by a transactional means rather than the quality of the candidates. So, the best candidate who does not have money to throw around or who considers such conduct very repugnant will never emerge as the winner. So, the process eliminates the best candidates and throw in rogues.

“Lately, election seasons are usually characterised with hyper inflation as politicians dole out free money as bribes and inducement for votes. So, there is largely high liquidity with its attendant economic implications. Most of the funds are stolen or diverted funds which were budgeted for other heads. “Moreso, most of the bribes are done in foreign currencies to reduce the volume. This explains the high exchange rates during electioneering seasons.

As our economy is highly dollarised, the scarcity adversely affects other economic activities in the country. “This ugly development has festered largely because we run a system that lacks sanction. This breeds impunity. There are a lot of provisions in our laws that sanction bribery and vote buying.

Over the years, our failure to deal decisively with this menace by punishing same had tacitly encouraged it to the extent that it has now at- tained such a frightening notoriety. The law enforcement agencies must walk the talk if we are serious in this country. This is very sad and incredibly worrisome.

“The provisions of the Electoral Act, particularly Section 121 of Electoral Act, 2022 is in my considered opinion too weak to combat this monster. Section 121(4) provides for a fine of N500,000 or 12 months imprisonment or both as punishment for bribery. This provision with respect, is rather a slap on the wrist when considered alongside the impact of the offence to our electoral process and democracy. The law should be amended to prescribe stringent punishment like banning the politician for life.

“The media and all lovers of democracy must sustain a protracted campaign and advocacy against this monster. We must all rise to demand a stop or at best reduction to the bearest minimum. Power resides with the people and we must exercise same to reclaim our democracy. The politicians who are the grand beneficiaries of this rot will like to perpetuate the status quo. But the media and all stakeholders must rise to the occasion and demand that those saddled with law enforcement must do their jobs.

“Evil thrive when good men fail to rise to the challenge. The masses have abdicated the political space to professional politicians and charlatans. We must reclaim the political space. Massive participation in the political process will diminish the dominance of money politics.

The reason is because parties will be compelled to parade credible candidates with populous appeal else they will lose out at the final contest. “The preference for indirect primaries through delegate voting has largely encouraged bribery. The numbers are usually few and very easy to be induced financially. This is as against direct primaries where all registered members of the party are entitled to vote making it challenging for aspirants to bribe and further ensure that votes are cast in that order. “Vote buying and graft are seriously threatening our nascent democracy. All hands must be on deck to combat this monster”.

In his own reaction, a former Special Prosecutor, Special Presidential Investigation Panel for Recovery of Public Properties (SPIP), Mr. Tosin Ojaomo, said it is most unfortunate that some politicians in Nigeria are hell bent on monetizing the electoral process. Ojaomo said: “It is not only immoral, it is a crime under the Electoral Act 2022 to corrupt voters with the aim of soliciting for votes.

The solution is very simple, the law should take it cause, I call on anti-corruption agencies in Nigeria which include but not limited to the EFCC, ICPC and the police to invite Adams Sambo for questioning and if found that he truly dole out money to corrupt party delegates with the aim of soliciting for votes, both the giver and taker involved in this criminal enterprise should be made to face the wrath of the law. We cannot continue to complain without taking legal actions”.

Also reacting, Chief Iheke Solomon, noted that the main cause of cash and carry party primaries is the use of delegates in the primary electoral process. “The nature of indirect primaries encourages trade and exchange, and this is a serious deficit to democratic process .

It’s not only undemocratic to choose, select or appoint delegates by whatever process because the fidelity of the process by which such delegates emerge is tied to the apron strings of party oligarchs and bureaucrats who represent the interests blocks of their paymasters who put them in power at the various levels.

“The stories from the various party primaries speak of corruption and violation of sanctity of electoral process, and aspirants who have no money or the support of powerful interest groups but are solely relying on their integrity are sacrificed at the altar of cash and carry.

“The only solution to this malaise is the democratization of the primary electoral process by either a constitutional amendment or a statutory legislative instrument that makes it compulsory for all political parties to engage the system of direct primaries.

Direct primaries involves all card carrying members of the party in the election of the candidates and it’s difficult for any aspirant or powerful interests groups in the party to hijack the process. The financial commitment involved to do so is almost prohibitive. The present state of affairs is undesirable and weakens democracy”, Solomon said.

