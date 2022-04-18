Lawyers: Secret trial of terrorists an aberration, unconstitutional

Lawyers oppose secret trial of terrorists

The Practice Direction recently issued by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, barring journalists and members of the public from attending proceedings in terrorismrelated cases has drawn the ire of lawyers. The men of the wig and gown argued that secret trials are unconstitutional. AKEEM NAFIU and TUNDE OYESINA report

Some senior lawyers have faulted the new Practice Direction issued by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, which barred journalists and members of the public from attending proceedings in terrorism-related cases.

The lawyers submitted that any power exercised by the Chief Judge under Section 254 of the Constitution cannot abridge the right to fair hearing, which includes the right to be heard in public, preserved by Section 36 (1), (3) and (4) of the Constitution.

The Practice Direction is coming amidst the ongoing prosecution of the detained leader of the proscribed Indegeneous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, for alleged terrorism. News about the new Practice Direction was made public by the court’s Chief Information Officer, Catherine Christopher, in a statement issued on April 7, 2022.

Christopher said the new Practice Direction was issued by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, in the exercise of his constitutional powers as enshrined in Section 254 of the Nigerian Constitution.

She added that the Practice Direction seek to provide measures that will ensure security and safety of parties; personnel of law enforcement agencies and the Judiciary; as well as members of the general public; while ensuring expeditious and fair trial of persons suspected of having committed acts of terrorism.

The new Practice Direction indicated that; “Proceedings of offences of terrorism, subject to the provisions of Section 232 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 and Section 34 of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2011 (as amended), shall be held in camera or as may be ordered by the Court.

“The names, addresses, telephone numbers and identity of the victims of such offences or witnesses in the proceedings shall not be disclosed in any record or report of the proceedings and it shall be sufficient to designate the names of the victims or witnesses with a combination of alphabets”.

Besides, the new rules also provided for the exclusion of “any person other than the parties and their legal representatives” from terrorism proceedings. Media coverage of proceedings under the Practice Directions is also strictly prohibited, except as may be otherwise directed by the court. Order 1 of the document relates to applicability of terrorism related suits that are before the Federal High Court.

According to the Directive, “The perimeters of the court sitting over a terrorism trial shall be secured for the period of the trial for safety of litigants and court officials. “Distance and size of perimeters to be secured for the trial shall be determined based on the recommendation of security agencies on a case-by-case basis.

“No person shall be allowed within the secured perimeters save the approved court officials; parties and a number of pre- registered legal practitioners on either side, witnesses; and any other person as may be directed by the Judge or the most Senior Judge in the given circumstances”.

Other measures put in place to guarantee safety of court officials and court users within the court by the document is that only the judges, other essential court staff and security agencies involved in the particular case and their vehicles shall have access to the court premises.

In any proceedings where the court deems it necessary to ensure the safety and/or protect the identity of the victim or a witness, it may take any or all of the following protective measures: “Hold its proceedings at any place to be designated by the Chief Judge and in the case of the Abuja Judicial Division, the venue for the time being, shall be the premises of the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

“Receive evidence by video link; Permit the witness to be screened or masked; “Receive written depositions of expert witnesses; Direct that all or any part of the proceedings of the court shall not be published in any manner; Exclude from the proceedings any person other than the parties and their legal representatives. Others are; “Make order as to any electronic devices that would be allowed during proceeding.

“Make order on any other measure that the court considers appropriate in the circumstances”. “A person who contravenes an order or direction made under these Practice Directions shall be deemed to have committed an offence contrary to section 34(5) of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2011 (as amended)”.

FG’s push for secret trial Prior to the issuance of the Practice Directives, the Federal Government had twice sought for secret trial of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, currently standing trial for alleged terrorism, among other charges.

The first was in 2016 when the case was before Justice John Tsoho. In the application brought pursuant to Section 232 of Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) and Section 36(4) (a) and (b) of the Constitution, the Federal Government sought to restrain members of the public, except accredited members of the press from attending the trial.

Government also requested the court to protect the identities of witnesses in the trial through facial masks and shields, use of pseudonyms as well as creation of different route for the witnesses.

Kanu’s defence team was however opposed to the application on the ground that such action would amount to accusing someone in the open and trying him in the secret. However, in his ruling on the application, Justice Tsoho rejected Federal Government’s request saying it is inappropriate in the circumstances as the matter be- fore the court is not a terrorism case.

He granted the defence team’s request to allow family members and interested members of the public to attend the trial subject to the capacity of the court and security check of the people.

The judge, however, barred the press from disclosing names and addresses of witnesses who will be testifying in the course of the trial. Justice Binta Nyako later took over the case and another request for secret trial of Kanu was also made by the Federal Government before her.

The request was also turned down by the judge. Lawyers speak against secret trial A cross-section of lawyers have spoken out against the new Practice Direction of the Federal High Court which prescribes secret trial for persons being prosecuted for terrorism-related offences.

The lawyers, both of the Inner and Outer Bar, were unanimous in condemning the Practice Direction, saying it is unconstitutional. Speaking on the issue, a Bencher and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Ifedayo Adedipe, noted that the Constitution does not support the idea of secret trial.

Adedipe said: “That Practice direction is unconstitutional. Under the Constitution trials shall take place in public. Restrictions on attendance by the press is discriminatory, a practice forbidden by the Constitution. I will advise the Press to challenge the Practice Direction in Court”. Speaking in the same vein, a constitutional lawyer and leader of Kanu’s legal team, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) said the new Practice Direction was inconsistent with the constitution.

“I do not believe in secret trials because Section 36 of the constitution talks about open trials.The point is appreciated that each day this trial comes up, other courts are closed down and other litigants are not allowed to have their day in court and it is not fair.

But there are areas in the new Practice Directions that I quarrel with. “I do not mind if they move the venue to another place that does not disturb other litigants, but I’m worried about the provision that screens off journalists, the fourth estate of the realm.

“If you stifle information, the wrong information can emanate from the rumour mill and that is a more dangerous issue. I am against the issue of making it look like a secret trial as if a trial is like a gathering of witches and wizards in a coven.

It should be a public trial that the whole world can watch. I’m going to challenge some portions of the new Practice Directions as being unconstitutional”, Ozekhome said.

In his own submissions, Mr. Hakeem Afolabi (SAN) said the issue of secret trial shouldn’t be made the basis of a Practice Direction.

Afolabi said: “I am of the view that the Practice Direction made by the Chief Judge is most unnecessary and unconstitutional. Section 36(3) and (4) of the 1999 Constitution established the fact that hearing of court proceedings must be conducted openly and in public.

This is what we should strive to promote and not frustrate as the Practice Direction in question is attempting to do. “Admittedly, the proviso to subsections 3 and 4 of Section 36 of the Constitution recognise situations where proceedings may not be open to all members of the public. The power to reach that conclusion is that of the presiding officer of the Court or Tribunal.

It is not an issue to be made subject matter of a Practice Direction”. A rights activist, Mr. Kabir Akingbolu, said the new Practice Direction is an aberration and uncalled for.

“The new Practice Direction which stipulates that hearing in terrorism cases should be in secret is in violation of the constitution which directs all hearing of cases to be in the open. I seriously disagree with the Practice Direction because it is a serious aberration and uncalled for. It is also a catalyst to injustice and constitutes a robbery on the nation’s fight against terrorism.

“This is because if the implementation of the Practice Direction is not halted and it is allowed to be applied in pending cases, tendencies are that at the end of the day, the nation will be the victim. What do I mean here?

If eventually some terrorists are found wanting or culpable after the secret trial, the convicts may appeal and the appellate court are most likely to strike down the Practice Direction and the resultant effect will be to set the criminals free. I advise very strongly that the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court should reconsider the legality of this Practice Direction against the provisions of the Constitution”,

Akingbolu said. A Lagos-based lawyer, Mr. Destiny Takon, describes the new Practice Direction as a curious piece of legislation. He said: “Ideally, all court proceedings by the wordings of the Constitution, should be public but the same constitution provides for the exclusion of the public and the press from proceedings which bear on divulging information about the security of the nation, the trial of a child, etc.

“The use of the phrase ‘national security’ as it concerns the Directive under review, is somewhat bogus and blanket. Ordinarily and agreeably, acts of terrorism, border on the security of the nation.

“The question to ask perhaps is what has made terrorism trials more momentous now, to necessitate the exclusion of the public and the media from them.

Agreeably too, the frequency or prevalence of a particular specie of crime, draws public attention to it and elicits calls for special legislation and security measures to stem or curb it. “However, when the said specie of crime becomes endemic

and lives and limbs are being lost with reckless abandon, the stakes turn against government, to make good on its primordial responsibility to provide security and not invent curious regulations, laws or directives, as in this case, to shut out the public and the press from proceedings relating to a crime we have come to be reputed for as a nation and whose modus operandi and effects are already known to the public, the press and the whole world.

The question therefore, is what ‘national security’ is the Chief Judge’s Directive protecting? Is it the same national security concerning terrorism that is already in the public and universal domain? “The rationale for the Practice Direction of the Chief Judge remains at large in a nation whose executive arm of government is unabashly inundated with self confessed jihadists and terrorists.

A nation that ‘forgives’ ‘rependant’ islamic terrorists and absorbs them into the army and the police but kills unarmed protesting youths while bearing the flag of their country and citizens from a neglected and despised region of the country, just for agitating for self determination.

“In a nation like ours, where judges are intimidated and wrongly accused of vices and summarily booted out of office, one cannot help but assume that the Chief Judge’s Directive may itself be a directive from a terrorists friendly executive arm of government, to reduce news reportage about the prevalence of Islamic terrorism and the governments lameness in dealing with it and with the sole aim of keeping such proceedings secret”.

Also reacting , a former Chairman of Public Interest Lawyers League (PILL), Dr. Abdul Mahmud, said though Section 254 grants the CJ power to issue Practice Directions, it cannot vitaite the rights to fair hearing.

“My view is that any power exercised under Section 254 cannot abridge the right to fair hearing, which includes the right to be heard in public, preserved by Section 36 (1), (3) and (4) of the Constitution.

“This is the effect of the court decision in Gitto Construction Nig Ltd v Etuk & Anor (2013). A community reading of Section 36 (3 )and (4 ) is to the effect that proceedings of courts and tribunals must be held in public. It is unconstitutional to hold trials in secret and to have journalists barred from such trials”, Mahmud said. A former Special Prosecutor, SPIP, Mr. Tosin Ojaomo, also argued that the new Practice Direction is unconstitutional.

Ojaomo said: “The new rules made by the CJ of Federal High Court barring the public including journalists from terrorism trial in my respectful opinion is a violation of Section 36(4) and 39 of the Constitution. “The rights provided under Chapter 4 are guaranteed under the Constitution and the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights.

“Furthermore, there are plethora of decisions of the Supreme Court of Nigeria that justice as it relates to fair hearing is a three way traffic; justice to the complainant, the defendant and also the society, which justice is been delivered on its behalf.

“To deny the public from persons whose actions are been subjected to judicial scrutiny without giving adequate information to the public is a violation of the fundamental human rights of the Nigerians.

“It is my opinion that the rules made by my lord, the Honourable Chief Judge of Federal High Court be withdrawn in the interest of equity, fairness and justice”. In his reaction, a public analyst, Okeychukwu Igwe, condemned the barring of journalists from covering terrorism cases.

According to him, “Being a democracy, Nigeria’s justice system rests on several important principles, including the principle of open justice. “The principle played an important part in marking the country’s historic transition from a repressive military regime dotted by tyranny and secrecy to a democratic state founded on the values of accountability, responsiveness and openness.

“In a democracy, open justice is the principle that doors of all courts in the nation must be open to the public and the press. “Openness means that the public generally has an interest in knowing about matters of sig- nificance, such as the arguments in and results of trials.

“This principle dates back to centuries and ensures fairness and confidence in the whole justice system. Open justice means that justice is not only done, but seen to be done.

“Meanwhile, there is another principle of justice that an accused person has the right to know the case against them so that they can adequately prepare a defence. “This is sometimes known as the ‘equality of arms’ principle – meaning that both the person pursuing a claim and the person defending should have equal access to the evidence and arguments in the case.

“Unfortunately, these principles are not always applied in practice – even in a democracy – because the government sometimes claims that the reporting of a trial or the disclosure of information in public would put national security at risk, hence, the adoption of secrecy in certain trials.

“However, whenever secrecy is introduced, the principles of openness and ‘equality of arms’ are jeopardised and that the accused may not always get a fair trial, a violation of Article 10 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which Nigeria is a signatory to. “It is on this note that I strongly kicked against the new practice direction by the Federal High Court.

This should be re-visited”. On his part, Mr. Peter Erivwode, described the Directive as reckless, saying there is no legal precedent to such.

He said: “The right to freedom of expression/press are constitutionally guaranteed and any other law relied upon by the Courts (if any) to give such directive must bow to the Constitution.

“More so, the agonies of victims of terrorism are not shrouded in secrecy why then should the trials of suspects be conducted in secrecy?

“One of the age-old theories of punishment is deterence which is activated based on open trial and publicity. I am not aware of any law vesting the Federal High Court with such powers. If the said directive is in writing, same can be challenged in court

