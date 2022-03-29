Lawyers seek laws to address stigma, discrimination of TB patients

The recent commemoration of the 2022 World Tuberculosis Day in Nigeria, has drawn national attention to the need for more funding and awareness on the disease as well as prevention of stigma and discrimination of patients. REGINA OTOKPA reports.

Over the last four months, a deep and dry cough can be heard from Ikpang Joy’s (not real name) single room in Kubwa. It’s from her mother who has been bed ridden since she was brought to Abuja.

The poor woman was ferried from her village in far away Akwa Ibom State under the guise of accessing health care in the city.

However, she is constantly locked up and denied proper treatment for fear of stigmatisation and discrimination from neighbours, friends and associates, despite the fast deteriorating state of her health.

A close relative who would rather remain anonymous, raised concerns that since the woman was diagnosed of tiberculosis, Joy had warned that the information must not be made public. She would rather stand on her belief in miracles.

“She is scared of losing her job which involves daily interaction with a lot of people. She wondered how people around will react when they find out that her mother has TB. “We’ve asked her to either allow her mother access treatment or return her back to the village but she refused both options.

She insists on prayers and bundling the poor woman to church once in a while.” A TB survivor, Muyiwa Precious who recounted her ordeal, told INSIDE ABUJA she was yet to recover from the shame she suffered as a result of contracting TB, despite having completed her treatment. “once I start coughing, people around me get very uncomfortable.

They ask me to stay very far away from them so I don’t infect them.” The different faces of stigma and discrimination as clearly depicted in the stories above, are parts of the major reasons accounting for about 300 missing cases of Tuberclosis (TB) in Nigeria each year.

Nigeria has strong commitment alongside global leaders at the Unted Nations High-Level Meeting (UNHLM) in 2018 to identify and place on treatment, more TB cases by 2025 to help achieve the target of eliminating TB by the year 2030.

TB is caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis that often affects the lungs. Sadly, Nigeria currently ranks first with the highest TB cases and undetected cases in Africa. It oscillates between 3rd and 4th positions among 22 countries with high burdens of the disease globally.

There are an approximated 1.9 billion people infected with TB across the world. Disturbed by this worrisome trend, a group of legal and humanitarian rights advocates, Lawyers Alert (LA), has stressed the need for the Nigerian government to put in place, specific laws to protect and shield Persons Affected by TB (PATB) from stigma and discrimination.

President Lawyers Alert, Rommy Mom who spoke to INSIDE ABUJA, described TB as an evil that surpasses HIV and corona virus (COVID-19) and stressed the need to adopt ‘Gender and Human Rights Based Approaches’ to tackling the disease in Nigeria.

According to Mom, people were skeptical of getting tested for TB for fear of stigma and discrimination especially from health workers at some testing centres. As a result, early detection and effective treatment of Tuberculosis (TB) in Nigeria is suffering for it. He said: “We have allowed discrimination to affect everything about TB.

There are TB testing centres but they can be more, some agencies are going into slums to test door to door “After testing how do you follow up on treatment when the first time you go you are being treated as if you are not a human being for having TB even by health workers themselves.

The lack of human rights protections makes people even more vulnerable to developing TB disease; we need specific laws to address such attitudes. “It must be admitted that the Nigerian situation has improved significantly in terms of TB early detection and treatment.

A lot of lives have been saved in this direction. We commend the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme (NTLCP) for this progress.

“What has often been overlooked in our clime is the gender and human rights approach in TB response. Of course, the lack of human rights protections makes people more vulnerable to developing TB disease; negatively affects the ability of People Affected by TB (PATB) to access effective treatment; and exposes PATB to stigma and discrimination.

“This is why attention is being turned globally (Nigeria inclusive) to enshrining the specific rights of PATB in the various National Action Plans. This follows the launching of the Declaration of the Rights of People Affected by Tuberculosis in Geneva, Switzerland in May 2019.

“The Declaration of the Rights of People Affected by Tuberculosis delivers a set of claims and entitlements to PATB in addition to ensuring that governments and other service providers are aware of their commitments and obligations to protecting and promoting the rights of PATB.

“By it, people have the right to science and to be empowered to demand access to the most effective tuberculosis medicines, diagnostics and vaccines.

“Without any fear of contradiction, PATB experience infringements of their human rights on a daily basis. In far too many cases, they are given ‘less than human’ treatments both in private and public places.

“They lack access to effective testing and treatment, face discrimination in employment and health care settings, are even unnecessarily detained and isolated against their will, have restricted access to health information, and are given little or no access to TB treatment in hospital.”

Lawyers Alert thus called for; “sensitisation of health care workers in the public and private sector on the need to integrate a human rights based approach to TB in their day to day interactions with PATB; exposure of legislators and policy makers to incorporate human rights based approaches into TB laws and policies.

“The passage of TB specific law in Nigeria to cater for the rights of PATB discourage stigma and discrimination and increase access to health care services; immediate and rigorous sensitisation of PATB communities and networks to be aware of their rights and demand for same at all times.”

Mom, who called for the establishment of a separate agency for TB, further listed poverty as a huge challenge affecting response to TB treatment, as not all Persons Affected by TB (PATB) can afford the transportation costs of accessing TB centres on a daily basis to get their drugs.

“To ensure you are taking your drugs everyday, they ask you to come back everyday but by the time you transport yourself few times you stop. “Why don’t you teach them how to take the drugs, let them understand what it means and hand over the drugs to them,” he said.

