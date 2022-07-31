Lawyers to FG: Provide conducive atmosphere for 2023 polls

Cancelling election ‘ll create a void –Adokeduty

Some lawyers have called on the Federal Government to provide adequate security for Nigerians during the 2023 elections, as the constitution saddles it with the responsibility.

The call came on the heels of the threat made by the attackers of the Abuja – Kaduna bound train, who also abducted over 64 passengers on March 28.

In a video which went viral last week, the abductors had threatened that they would abduct President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Nasir El rufai of Kaduna State. They were also shown flogging some victims.

In separate interviews with Sunday Telegraph, the lawyers said that the government owed it as a property of citizens.

Although there have been similar calls from different quarters for the cancellation of the 2023 general elections on the ground of insecurity.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Dr. Awa Kalu, stated that it is too early to be pessimistic about the 2023 election.

He said: “It is too early to begin to say what may not happen in 2023. We can’t at this time say that the 2023 elections will not hold. We should not at all.

“The Constitution provides that elections will be held every four years. It will not be fair to begin to envisage a breach of the Constitution because, if pre-adventure the election does not hold, it I’ll amount to a break of the Constitution and such should not be envisaged at all.

“The Executive should therefore make every effort and put every force in motion to ensure that there is a conducive atmosphere for the conduct of election as that is the provision of the constitution”.

Another senior lawyer, Dr. Folu Adekoya, noted that legal implications of cancelling the 2023 election on the basis of insecurity will be far reaching.

“That will definitely pass a vote of no confidence on the present government and portray Nigeria as a failed state before the comity of nations.

“It will also cause a vacuum in the governance and administration of the country. This is because the drafters of the Constitution did not envisage such on the ground of insecurity.

“My humble opinion is that the Federal Government should rise up to it 2022responsibility and provide adequate security for the Nigerians before, during and after elections.”

Also speaking on this, a former Attorney General of the Federation, Bello Adoke (SAN), said: “The call for the suspension of the 2023 elections cannot be justified at this time,” adding, “it will create a gap in our democratic transition capable of truncating our democracy.”

He noted: “The 2023 elections are around the corner and the electorate is already primed to exercise this power.”

“All processes are required to enable us to transit to another democratic dispensation successfully. All hands should be on deck to ensure that our institutions such as INEC, political parties,” deliver on their mandates”.

Also weighing in, a law teacher, Dr. Fredrick Njoku said there is no alarm that can be louder than that sounded the other day by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), warning about real possibility of the 2023 elections not taking place by reason of insecurity.

“The call no doubt is casting doubt on free and fair elections next year because of insecurity in many parts of the country.

“As Ominous as the commission’s alarm might be, it is nevertheless easily conceivable given the free reign of fear, terror, killings, kidnappings and other unimaginable vices being regularly visited on hapless Nigerians, with the government at all levels seemingly too overwhelmed to stop the madness. If Nigerians are confused by the near national mayhem, their government has proved to be roundly clueless and complacent, if not complicit.

“Yet, after 22 years of democracy that has produced very little dividends, the least Nigerians deserve is a premonition that the next election would not be free and fair, if it holds at all. As imperfect as past exercises were, elections remain the only hope of Nigerians to reap peace and progress.

“There should therefore not be any conjecture that insecurity, or any other reason for that matter, would hinder elections from taking place next year. Indeed, considering the very negative scores posted by the incumbent government at the federal level on vital areas of citizens’ lives, Nigerians earnestly yearn for a crop of new leaders that will reverse the huge misfortune associated with the current leaders.

“This is not the first time INEC has expressed security concerns that threaten the performance of its function. It did at the start of its year-long Continuous Voter Registration on July 19, 2021. The insecurity picture being painted is of course real and ominous; it poses a grave challenge to President Muhammadu Buhari to fulfill his duty of staving off insecurity and thus paving way for the crucial election to take place as scheduled.

“To INEC, political actors, and above all, the Federal Government, no excuses are acceptable for not holding elections as scheduled for Nigeria and her people, come 2023.

“The Federal Government should be particularly concerned first because it is the ‘parent organisation’ that established, in accordance with the Constitution, INEC; and it is legally and morally bound to do whatever is necessary to enable the electoral body discharge freely and fairly its constitutional obligations to Nigeria and its people as provided for in the Third Schedule, Part 1, Section 15 (a-i).

Second, the Federal Government, as put in Section 10 of the Constitution, has as its ‘primary purpose’ ‘the security and welfare of the people’, including, it must be emphasized, every structure of government constitutionally established to further that dual purpose.

“A free and fair election as and when due is critical to that purpose of government. In view of Sections 64 (1) and 135 (2) of the Constitution on the four yearly periodicity of elections, any act of omission or commission on the part of government that denies the electorate the right to vote for the political leadership of its choice as and when due constitutes a threat to the security and welfare of the people and indeed the country.

“The President and Commander–in-Chief of the Armed Forces will be fully held to account for such grave and grievous lapse. “It is worth emphasizing that the insecurity situation in Nigeria, though real, is not insurmountable if governments adopt the right approach at the right time. Certainly, the situation does not call for any speculated postponement of the election, as that will cause more harm than good.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...