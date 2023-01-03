Law

Lawyers to pay N1m to apply for SAN rank

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has opened applications for the 2023 award of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) with a N1million fee.

The LPPC, in a notice by its Secretary/Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hajo Sarki Bello, said the application began on January 1, and closes on March 31, 2023.

The notice released on Tuesday, stated that the invitation was in accordance with Section 5(2) of the Legal Practitioners Act, 2004 and Regulation 10 (1) (4) of the Guidelines for the Conferment of the Rank of SAN 2022.

It reads in part: “The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (the LPPC” or “the Committee”) hereby makes a formal call for applications preparatory to the award of the rank for the year 2023.

“Commencing with this year’s exercise, applications shall only be made online and prospective applicants are directed to visit www.lppconline.com to make their applications.”

It notified prospective applicants that each person “must pay a non-refundable processing fee of N1million only to any of the following accounts held in the name of the “Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (SAN)”: Account Number: 1014103141, at Zenith Bank PLC and Account No. 0213662834 at GTBank Plc.

“Upon conclusion of payment, an applicant should upload a copy of the evidence of payment on the application portal. The applicant will receive an email notification from the LPPC Secretariat confirming the applicant’s payment and clearing the applicant to proceed with the application process online.”

The LPPC warned further that any submission made after the deadline “shall be treated as a non-submission.”

 

