LAX gifts himself Toyota Prado SUV, Mercedes Benz car

Ni g e – r i a n singer Damilola Afolabi also known as L.A.X. has bought for h i m s e l f two exotic cars. The music star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, December 17, 2020, where he shared a video of his latest cars. “Blessed!!! THANK YOU @tripzautoz FOR Delivering my two cars. #zaza @timiboiofficial” he captioned the video.

The singer bought a 2019 Toyota Prado and a 2016 Mercedes Benz C300. According to car website, Naija Auto, a 2016 Mercedes Benz c300 goes for 11M while a Toyota Prado cost between N29- N34M. The music star only recently bought a house in one of the choice areas of Lagos.

According to him, he has been inducted into the landlord association. The singer’s house is a one storey building which also includes a penthouse. From all indications, the property is located in one of the choice areas in Lagos state.

