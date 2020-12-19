Arts & Entertainments

LAX gifts himself Toyota Prado SUV, Mercedes Benz car

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Ni g e – r i a n singer Damilola Afolabi also known as L.A.X. has bought for h i m s e l f two exotic cars. The music star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, December 17, 2020, where he shared a video of his latest cars. “Blessed!!! THANK YOU @tripzautoz FOR Delivering my two cars. #zaza @timiboiofficial” he captioned the video.

The singer bought a 2019 Toyota Prado and a 2016 Mercedes Benz C300. According to car website, Naija Auto, a 2016 Mercedes Benz c300 goes for 11M while a Toyota Prado cost between N29- N34M. The music star only recently bought a house in one of the choice areas of Lagos.

According to him, he has been inducted into the landlord association. The singer’s house is a one storey building which also includes a penthouse. From all indications, the property is located in one of the choice areas in Lagos state.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

NaetoC, wife celebrate 8th wedding anniversary

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

Nigerian rapper, Naetochukwu Chikwe (aka Naeto C), is celebrating his eighth wedding anniversary with wife, Nicole. The music star in a post shared via his Instagram page on July 22, said he is grateful and blessed to be married to Nicole. The couple got married in 2012 and, they have three adorable children. He wrote: […]
Arts & Entertainments

BIG BROTHER NAIJA: I got trolled viciously for eating too much in the house –Eric

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Eric Akhigbe Oshiokhai remains one of the most memorable housemates from the just concluded fifth season of Big Brother Naija though he wasn’t able to scale beyond the third week on the reality TV show. He tells YUSUFF ADEBAYO about the dynamics of him exiting the show early, the Lilo connection, Laycon’s win and his […]
Arts & Entertainments

Angelina Jolie ‘lookalike’ jailed for 10 years

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

An Iranian woman and Instagram star who shot to fame in 2017 for posting distorted images of herself where she looked like a ‘Zombie Angelina Jolie,’ has been sentenced to 10-years in an Iranian prison on Thursday. Sahar Tabar, 19, whose real name is Fatemeh Khishvand from Tehran used heavy makeup and editing to get […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: