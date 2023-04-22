Laycon Bags New Degree In London

Big Brother Naija Season 5, Lockdown winner, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, popularly known as Laycon, has bagged a new degree in London.



The BBNaija superstar who disclosed this on his official Instagram page said he had been pursuing one of his dreams for the past 18 months, which is having a master’s in International Relations.

Taking to his Instagram page, Laycon shared a video of his stay in Big Brother’s house, where he disclosed that he would love to further his academic education and he had received offers from three prestigious universities out of Nigeria.

Announcing the good news on Saturday, April 22, 2023, the superstar shared a video to reveal that he pursued a Masters’s Degree in International Relations at the University of Portsmouth, United Kingdom, for the past 18 months, and he is grateful to those who supported him through the journey.

Laycon also encouraged his followers to pursue their goals and don’t let situations and circumstances discourage them from doing so.

He wrote, “Follow your heart, follow your dreams. MA in the bag.



“For the past 18 months, I’ve been actively chasing one of my dreams and I’m happy to say I have successfully completed my MA degree in International Relations from the University of Portsmouth.

“A big thanks for everyone who made this dream a reality and to everyone who supported me through this journey.

“Don’t let situations and circumstances discourage you from pursuing your goals. I love You guys so much. Now on to the next dream!!!

“School Boy Swag, see you at the graduation.”

Celebrities took to his comment session to congratulate him, including his BBN colleagues such as Kiddwaya, Ebuka, Vee Iye, Dorathy, Saskay, Tolanibaj, Kaisha, Nengi to mention but a few celebrated his latest achievement.