Laycon: Erica helped me mentally in ‘I Am Laycon’ episode

Five episodes of Laycon’s anticipated reality series, ‘I am Laycon’ premiered exclusively on Showmax on Thursday. The Showmax original which follows the reality star’s life post the Big Brother Naija season five show, kicked off with its first episode finally shedding light on the rapper’s love turn sour relationship with disqualified housemate, Erica Nlewedim.

In between clips from the Lockdown season, Laycon revealed how genuine his feelings for Erica were. According to the rapper, he tried to move on when he realised she wouldn’t reciprocate his feelings. However, being enclosed in a space with 20 housemates made keeping to himself quite difficult. “So, in a house, where we were just twenty of us and I’m sorry, how was I supposed to deal with that issue if not talk about it? Cause even when I’m outside the house, I talked about it.

I needed space. I need space. “I try to give space as much as possible but in the house… that we were together in, that was hard for me. And talking about it, kind of helped me mentally go through it. So, that’s that.” Away from his relationship with Erica, Laycon also revealed that he left a five-month relationship for the reality show. The episode also introduces the rapper’s team members as he takes the viewers through his daily schedule.

