Laycon is a uniquely talented artiste –Fayehun, Laycon’s music producer

Ifeoma Ononye It has been a ‘Laycon week’ as fans of Big Brother Naija Lockdown cannot stop talking about the matured way he handled the insult situation with former housemate, Erica. Fans have been gushing about Olamilekan “Laycon” Agbeleshe’s intelligence and modest personality in the on going reality television show added to his talent in music.

In a recent chat with Laycon’s music producer, Gbenga Daniel Fayehun, he shared that Laycon is not just a humble person but extremely talented. Fayehun, who admitted to be Laycon’s biggest fan said that he met him when he was looking for a uniquely talented artiste to work with and have forever thanked his stars to have cross part with him.

“I met Laycon through my friend Femi Akeusola who is a professional photographer. He first told me about Laycon in 2016 when I told him I needed a uniquely talented artiste to work with. Laycon and I didn’t meet until 2019. Working with Laycon is really amazing, there is always a burst of creative, energy when we are together.

He’s a really talented writer and recording artiste who knows what he wants to hear and how some things should play out. So that makes working with him way easier and faster,” he said.

Speaking about the song he produced for the popular BBNaija housemate, Fayehun stated that he pushed the song he produced for Laycon from the ‘Who is Laycon’ E.P, titled ‘Motivation’ so that fans can really feel what he was talking about which represents his intelligent nature that people have been exposed to while watching him on the big brother naija show.

The excited producer also confirmed that the unassuming personality, Laycon is known for in the Big brother house is not just for the game, but rather his regular lifestyle. Gbenga Daniel Fayehun, who hails from Ondo State, is a self-taught music producer. He started his music producing career 3 years ago.

Though he did not study music in the university, he aims to become a renowned music producer.

