Laycon wins BBNaija’s N30m cash, SUV, apartment

Olamilekan ‘Laycon’ Agbeleshe yesterday emerged winner of Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ reality show.

Laycon won ahead of fellow housemates, Dorathy, Nengi, Neo, and Vee, to win the coveted grand prize worth N85 million. Laycon will be rewarded with N30 million cash prize, a two-bedroom apartment, and a top-of-the-range SUV from Innoson Motors, a Nigerian automaker.

Also included is a trip to Dublin, courtesy of Guinness; home appliances, courtesy of Scanfrost; a trip to Dubai packaged by Travelbeta, among other benefits.

After 71 days of excitement, intrigues, suspense and nail biting drama, Africa’s most watched reality show came to a rousing end at the final live eviction show yester night. From the five finalists in the house, Dorathy and Nengi emerged first and second runner-ups, while Neo and Vee came fourth and fifth respectively.

Laycon joins the past winners like Mercy, Efe and Miracle, who are winners of BBNaija seasons four, three and two respectively.

Highlights of the grand finale of the fifth edition on night include breathtaking performances by Davido as he thrilled audience with a performance his brand new song “FEM”, his first official single in 2020; Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, known professionally as Mayorkun; and current toast of both local and international press, Rema, who has been getting major props from across the world with two of his songs, even making it into President Barack Obama’s highly anticipated Summer Playlist.

Also during the finale, Fireboy added colour and grandeur to the show as he performed his breakout single, ‘Jealous’, which was released in 2019

Like this: Like Loading...