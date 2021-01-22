Arts & Entertainments

Laycon wows fans with rap performance on DJ Jimmy Jatt’s show

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2020 winner, Olamilekan Moshood Agbeleshe aka Laycon, has left his fans and followers on social media in awe of his amazing rap talent. The reality star and rapper was recently a guest on veteran DJ Jimmy Jatt’s show, Jimmy’s Jump Off, and he put up a show that scored him accolades from fans.

Laycon known to avoid all the social media drama involving fans and exhousemates made sure to cleverly address issues in the over three minutes rap session. Dropping bars on Wizkid’s No Stress instrumental, the reality star opened the session by noting that he doesn’t go around talking about other people or trying to bring them down.

He proceeds to let listeners know that he intends to address so many issues that a lot have been seeking answers to. Many could not stop hailing Laycon for his sleek delivery and attention-grabbing performance.

His fans could not holds back as they took time to comment. Oluwatobiloba Adekiya said: “Laycon said he’s the President and here to address some issues. And yes, he addressed many issues. From shippers, to haters, to Elites and Waya dem geng, to those that said he can’t blow in the music industry.

God this guy is the GOAT.” Diary of a BLACK MAN said: “I’m surprised people are only mentioning his skills and bars but can’t seem to understand that laycon is actually an intellectual and also CLEVER with his words.” Another, Wasiu Babatunde Rabiu said: “There is something about Laycon’s rap…. his flow and bars are fresh on fresh.” Keawi Mbuh said: “No debate here laycon is a music guru Like he does everything about music with no stress.

