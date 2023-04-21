Layole Oyatogun set to unveil reality fashion series

TV host and broadcaster, Layole Oyatogun, has concluded plans for the formal launch of her reality fashion show, tagged, Layole’s Lounge, on May 6. The show, according to her, will deliver the red-carpet fashion and glamour of Africa’s top celebrities. It is schedule to air on Africa Magic, DSTV channel 154, and hopefully ends the dearth of fashion shows on TV. She said fashion show is set around A-listers and their most fashionable and Ingram-worthy moments. The 13-episode reality series stars African celebrities, with Oyatogun as both host and executive producer. Speaking on the launch, Oyatogun said: “Red carpet events have evolved over time and celebrity fashion is at all-time high. How do these celebrities get glam? “Celebrity fashion on the red carpet is always dissected and taken apart. I decided to show a behind-the-scenes of how our favourite stars get prepped, and glammed, and the idea behind their sartorial choices. “Layole’s Lounge is a journey into the world of glamour and glitz of celebrity fashion. “It is a look at what happens behind the scenes of a red-carpet appearance; the anxiety, fun, frustration, happiness, and stress that goes into creating the perfect Red-carpet look.” Oyatogun is also an actress, public relations, and red-carpet host. She is the daughter of the late veteran sport broadcaster, Walter Oyatogun. Oyatogun started her career co-presenting an entertainment show called, Star Dust with her younger sister, Mofe Oyatogun on MITV. After leaving Silverbird TV almost a decade ago, she established her PR and management company. She represents celebrity clients like Iyabo Ojo, Priscy Ojo, and Segun Olusemo.
