Layzee Ella Returns With New Single, "Medusa"

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A little over one year after the release of her debut project, When The Lights Go Off, rising artist, Layzee Ella, has returned with a new single titled “Medusa.” Following the lustrous vibe of When The Lights Go Off, “Medusa” is a ditty built around betrayal and the complexities of romance. Similar to some of her earliest output, “Medusa” employs a smoky delivery style that accentuates the message of the singer, overall Layzee confirms her credential as a musician on a cusp of a breakthrough.

“Medusa” is also the lead single of her next project “Feel Everything” under Warner Music Africa.

Speaking of the single, she said “I want everyone to be super psyched. Like, go crazy! When I’m in the studio creating, I’m always truly myself, fully expressive, and do the craziest things lol, I just go off. I’d love my listeners to have that same energy when they listen to me, we’re going to take that energy to our show venues too.”

Nigeria’s next superstar, Onose Emmanuella Bagudu, better known as Layzee Ella, is an eager rapper, singer, and songwriter hoping to grab afrobeat’s’ land of possibility with both hands. Although her journey seems to have started on social media through the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Layzee has been writing music since she was all but 8 years old. The self-proclaimed introvert drew creative inspiration from her love of reading and began her own process of storytelling through writing songs.

After doing covers of popular Afrobeats songs on social media and growing her online community of supporters, the singer-rapper released her debut single “Sober” which got people talking. The following year she had a lot to say, rolling out her debut EP When The Lights Go Off which spawned the hits “Deep Into You” and “Body On Me” along with four other boisterous tunes.

Her songs speak of a desire for sincere companionship, a passion she shares with not just young people but music listeners of all ages. Layzee is able to articulate her innermost thoughts in a way that pulls you closer into her midst and although her voice sounds youthful, it still demands attention. Her music is a rich composite of influences from R&B, Dancehall and Reggae in addition to Afropop.

 

Our Reporters

