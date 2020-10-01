Metro & Crime

lbom power hands out 452 transformers to 268 communities in A’Ibom 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Tony Anichebe Uyo

Against the backdrop of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s order recently for the immediate electrification of all communities in the state, Ibom Power has released 452 transformers for electrification of rural communities in Akwa Ibom State.
Speaking to newsmen in Uyo, the state capital, Thursday, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Emmanuel on Power Sector and Managing Director of Ibom Power, Engr Meyene Etukudoh, said the governor was ready to provide electricity to all villages in the state in his second term completion agenda.
Etukudoh said a breakdown of the number of transformers to rural communities revealed that 216 transformers were released by the Ministry of Rural Development, 50 from Inter Ministerial Direct Labour while 186 were released from the Power Sector.
He said the transformers were released in line with Governor Emmanuel’s slogan “Power for All” to ensure that all villages in the 31 local government areas are connected to power.
“Governor Udom Emmanuel gave a marching order to all the gazetted villages to hook up to electricity through the Ministry of Rural Development. 12 per cent representing 265 out of 2,274 villages in Akwa Ibom are not connected to the National Grid. So, the governor gave them a marching order two months ago and told the Ministry of Rural Development to connect them immediately.”
He regretted that the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) had never brought any transformer to Akwa Ibom since 2013.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Enugu: Husband pours hot water on lactating wife’s breasts

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

A Ghanaian, Emmanuel Opoku, at the weekend in Enugu, Enugu State, reportedly poured hot water on the breasts of his nursing wife.   The incident occurred at their residence, Akwuke, in Enugu South Local Government Area of the state.   A good Samaritan reported the incident to an Enugu-based human rights organisation, Women Aids Collective […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Osun imposes N100,000 fine on defaulting worship centres

Posted on Author Adeolu Adeyemo OSOGBO

…hotels, others to pay N250,000   Osun State government yesterday announced fines for defaulters of the COVID- 19 protocols. In a statement, the Deputy Governor, Benedict Olugboyega Alabi, warned against violating rules on the disease by residents of the state.   Alabi, who doubles as the chairman of the COVID-19 Task Force, also said the […]
Metro & Crime

Traditional worshippers, Muslims clash over corpse of suicide victim

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni

There was mild drama Tuesday in Sagamu, Ogun State, as some traditional worshippers attempted to seize the corpse of a 32-year-old man who committed suicide. The deceased, Muhammed Jamiu, who was described as an electrician and a father of one, reportedly committed suicide in his room at Yakubu Habibu Street, Agura, Sabo, Sagamu on Monday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: