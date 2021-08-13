LCC: Assembly granted approval for loan restructuring, not takeover – Olowo

The Lagos State House of Assembly has said the approval granted the executive arm of government was to convert the $53.9million loan granted Lagos Concessionaire Company (LCC) by Africa Development Bank and three other local banks to a public sector loan. Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, Rotimi Olowo (Shomolu I), said this on Thursday while making a clarification on the issue of the loan following reports in the media that the legislature granted approval for the takeover of LCC by the state government at last week’s reconvened sitting of the house. Speaking with journalists, he said the state government had taken over LCC since 2014 based on the terms of agreement of seven per cent shareholding by the state government and 25 per cent by public, private, partnership. Olowo said the repayment period of the loan was based on the new ownership structure extended to 2034 so as to reduce pressure of repayment of loan on the state government.

According to him, the loan was initially taken as a private sector loan at an interest rate of 4 per cent but that it was renegotiated to 1 per cent interest rate as a public sector loan thus requiring approval of the state Assembly. Olowo explained further that presently the state government owns LCC 100 per cent, adding that the state decided to take over the company due to its economic advantage in the near future

