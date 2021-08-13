News

LCC: Assembly granted approval for loan restructuring, not takeover – Olowo

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

The Lagos State House of Assembly has said the approval granted the executive arm of government was to convert the $53.9million loan granted Lagos Concessionaire Company (LCC) by Africa Development Bank and three other local banks to a public sector loan. Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, Rotimi Olowo (Shomolu I), said this on Thursday while making a clarification on the issue of the loan following reports in the media that the legislature granted approval for the takeover of LCC by the state government at last week’s reconvened sitting of the house. Speaking with journalists, he said the state government had taken over LCC since 2014 based on the terms of agreement of seven per cent shareholding by the state government and 25 per cent by public, private, partnership. Olowo said the repayment period of the loan was based on the new ownership structure extended to 2034 so as to reduce pressure of repayment of loan on the state government.

According to him, the loan was initially taken as a private sector loan at an interest rate of 4 per cent but that it was renegotiated to 1 per cent interest rate as a public sector loan thus requiring approval of the state Assembly. Olowo explained further that presently the state government owns LCC 100 per cent, adding that the state decided to take over the company due to its economic advantage in the near future

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

MOSOP: S’Court’s N17bn damages against Shell, punishment for atrocities

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has described the decision of the Supreme Court to uphold the N17 billion damages awarded against Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) as a punishment for the atrocities the oil giant committed in Ogoniland.   The apex court had ordered Shell to pay N17 billion to […]
News

APC crisis: Eta, Factional Chairman, alleges threat to life

Posted on Author Reporter

  Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja The Factional Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hilliard Eta has alleged threat to his life. Eta, who is holding brief for the former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who is the APC National Deputy Chairman South, also alleged that his led National Working Committee (NWC) […]
News

Waterways transport’ll decongest, preserve our roads –Moghalu

Posted on Author JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the National Inland Waterways Authority, Chief George Moghalu recently engaged some newsmen and revealed the activities of the Authority so far and his desire to make the waterways as a means of carrying cargoes all over the country. JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM was there and reports       What is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica