LCC comes alive with Zenith Bank Tennis

Posted on

Top class action returned to the clay courts of the Lagos Country Club as the 2021 Zenith Bank Tennis Championships served off Sunday (yesterday).

 

According to tennis section chairman, Hope Gbagi, the tournament which would feature no fewer than 60 participants, will keep the club buzzing for the next two weeks with the finals scheduled for November 6. Gbagii expressed gratitude to Zenith Bank stressing that the Atier banking institution, through its sponsorship over the years, has been promoting fitness which  aid in longer life.

 

Section captain, Ehi Ujiagbe disclosed that five events would be competed for namely Men’s Singles (A and B) Men’s Doubles, Women’s Singles, Women’s Doubles, and Veteran’s Doubles.

 

He stated that the anxiety has been high as there have been no tournaments in the club for almost two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. Zenith Bank DGM/ Group Head, Retail Banking Lanre Oladimeji, pledges the bank’s commitment in promoting friendship and harmony through sports and recreations.
