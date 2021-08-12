LCC: Lagos Assembly granted approval for loan restructuring, not takeover – Hon. Olowo

The Lagos State House of Assembly has said that the approval granted the executive arm of government was to convert the $53.9million loan granted the Lagos Concessionaire Company (LCC) by Africa Development Bank and three other local banks to a public sector loan.

Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, Hon Rotimi Olowo (Shomolu I) disclosed this on Thursday while making clarification on the issue of the loan following reports in the media that the legislature granted approval for the takeover of LCC by the state government at last week’s reconvened sitting of the house.

Speaking with journalists, he noted that the the Lagos State government had since 2014 taken over LCC based on terms of agreement of a 7 per cent share holding by the state government and 25 per cent by public, private, partnership

Olowo said that the repayment period of the loan was based on the new ownership structure extended to 2034 so as to reduce pressure of repayment of loan on the state government.

According to him, the loan was initially taken as a private sector loan at an interest rate of 4 per cent but that it was renegotiated to 1 per cent interest rate as a public sector loan thus requiring approval of the state Assembly.

Olowo explained further that presently the government owns LCC 100 per cent, adding that the government decided to takeover the company due to its economic advantage in the near future.

He pointed that government also intends to develop infrastructure in the Epe axis of the state considering the future establishment of Dangote Refinery amongst other which is expected to create employment opportunities.

The chairman posited that out of the $53.9million loan, $20.1million with interest rate of $40million has been paid and outstanding loan of $27.5million.

