Metro & Crime

LCC: Lagos Assembly granted approval for loan restructuring, not takeover – Hon. Olowo

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

The Lagos State House of Assembly has said that the approval granted the executive arm of government was to convert the $53.9million loan granted the Lagos Concessionaire Company (LCC) by Africa Development Bank and three other local banks to a public sector loan.
Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, Hon Rotimi Olowo (Shomolu I) disclosed this on Thursday while making clarification on the issue of the loan following reports in the media that the legislature granted approval for the takeover of LCC by the state government at last week’s reconvened sitting of the house.
Speaking with journalists, he noted that the the Lagos State government had since 2014 taken over LCC based on terms of agreement of a 7 per cent share holding by the state government and 25 per cent by public, private, partnership
Olowo said that the repayment period of the loan was based on the new ownership structure extended to 2034 so as to reduce pressure of repayment of loan on the state government.
According to him, the loan was initially taken as a private sector loan at an interest rate of 4 per cent but that it was renegotiated to 1 per cent interest rate as a public sector loan thus requiring approval of the state Assembly.
Olowo explained further that presently the government owns LCC 100 per cent, adding that the government decided to takeover the company due to its economic advantage in the near future.
He pointed that government also intends to develop infrastructure in the Epe axis of the state considering the future establishment of Dangote Refinery amongst other which is expected to create employment opportunities.
The chairman posited that out of the $53.9million loan, $20.1million with interest rate of $40million has been paid and outstanding loan of $27.5million.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Three abducted in Oyo community, rescued by police, local hunters, vigilantes

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Three people, who were on Tuesday morning abducted by some gunmen along the Ijebu-Ode/Ibadan Road, the Oyo State capital, have been rescued by a combined team of local hunters, vigilantes with the collaboration of state policemen. New Telegraph learnt that some passengers in a Sienna car were on their way to a quarry site along […]
Metro & Crime

Niger: Police nab 3 notorious kidnappers

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

The Police in Niger State on Monday arrested three suspected bandits who had been terrorising parts of the state.   The police also recovered the sum of N1.7million from the suspects believed to be part of ransom paid by relations of kidnapped victims. Those arrested and paraded before newsmen at the police headquarters were Usman […]
Metro & Crime

Traditional ruler kidnapped in Kogi

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir,

A first-class traditional ruler in Kogi State, the Adogu of Eganyi in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of the state, Alhaji Mohammed Adembe was on Tuesday evening kidnapped by yet to be identified abductors along the Okene-Agogo road. The abduction of the royal father, which was one out of many in recent time, occurred barely three […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica