LCCI backs NNPCL’s commercialisation, seeks same status for others

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has admitted to backing the commercialisation model proposed for Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, saying it’s the right way to go for the country amidst growing uncertainty in the country’s downstream sector of the economy. LCCI President, Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, who made this known to New Telegraph, also called for commercialisatiin of other government entities. According to him, with the country’s debt burden now hitting N41.60 trillion (about $100.07 billion) by the end of the second quarter of 2022, as revealed by the Debt Management Office (DMO), there is proper need to remove fuel subsidy cost on petroleum products in the country to save the economy from collapse.

Olawale-Cole explained that the commercialised NNPC Limited was a wake up call for Nigeria and it debut next year, as it is expected to boost competition in the country’s down-stream sector of the economy rather than government still running it as its agency in fuel distribution nationwide.

He, however, emphasised that Nigeria must manage its debt burden to avoid further pressure on revenue at this moment. The LCCI president said: “The commercialisation model proposed for NNPC Limited is the right direction to go. “Once this plan succeeds next year, it should be replicated with other national corporate assets scattered across the country. Nigeria must manage its debt burden to avoid further pressure on revenue. “It is also imperative that Nigemore spending is needed in supporting productive infrastructure instead of spending borrowed money on subsidizing consumption.

Government must rethink its sourcing of debts and spending of borrowed funds.” Findings showed that between January and May this year, the oil NNPC had spent N1.274 trillion on petrol subsidy, being the sole importer of the product into Nigeria. Already, NNPC Limited had made it clear that it would no longer remitted any money to the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) for sharing to the three tiers of government monthly. This was based on its latest transition from a public corporation to a limited liability company and that it currently owed no money to FAAC, as all monetary arrears to the committee were owed by the old corporation and not the new oil company. Recently, President Muhammadu Buhari, during the official unveiling of NNPC Limited, declared that the new entity was henceforth free from institutional regulations.

Buhari stated that the oil firm would from now on conduct itself under best international business practice. Before its official unveiling as a limited company, NNPC had failed to make any remittance to FAAC since the be ginning of this year. It had consistently deducted the amount it spends on fuel subsidy monthly, a development that had eroded the funds, which it would have remitted to the federation account. Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the unveiling of the new oil company in Abuja recently, the Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Limited, Mele Kyari, stated that the firm was now a private outfit and had nothing to do with FAAC anymore. Responding to a question on what would happen to NNPC’s monthly FAAC contributions, Kyari replied, “we are now a private company; would MTN go to FAAC?”

