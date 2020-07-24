LCCI backs removal of fuel subsidy

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has backed President Muhammadu Buhari administration to finally remove fuel subsidy in the country considering the impasse caused by the COVID-19 on oil revenue. The President of the LCCI, Mrs. Toki Mabogunje, disclosed in Lagos that the chamber welcomed the decision of the Federal Government to the removal of subsidy on premium motor spirit as part of the deregulation of the downstream sector of the economy.

She said that the LCCI sees it as step in the right direction in rescuing the economy from further fiscal quandary following the burden fuel subsidy is placing on the country’s public finances and constrained Federal Government’s investment in hard and soft infrastructures. Mabogunje said: “The Lagos Chamber acknowledges the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and sees it as step in the right direction in rescuing the economy from further fiscal quandary. Fuel subsidy had for long constituted a huge burden on the country’s public finances and constrained Federal Government’s investment in hard and soft infrastructures.

“The transition to a market- based pricing regime in the downstream segment of the oil sector is a move in the right direction. The Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has pledged to monitor market trends and advise Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in determining pump price of PMS every month, which will be based on the prevailing market realities. However, price fixing by the PPPRA is not consistent with the philosophy of a market driven downstream sector. It is a contradiction in terms.” While speaking on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), the LCCI president said: “Also, we are deeply concerned that despite various reviews of the Petroleum Industry Bill in the last decade, the bill is yet to be signed into law.

The non-passage of the bill has deprived the oil sector and the broader economy of enormous private investment inflows into the sector, among other benefits. The Lagos Chamber calls for an expeditious consideration and passage of the revised bill by the National Assembly.”

