LCCI: Businesses’ 80% supply chain face disruption

asks CBN to reverse new policy on Form M

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has stated that the directive of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Form M was capable of disrupting the supply chain process of over 80 per cent of Nigerian business community.

Specifically, the LCCI explained that although the chamber was 100 per cent in support of CBN’s efforts to curb abuses in the foreign exchange market, the recent policy measure would, however, create more problems than it would solve.

The chamber disclosed that most foreign exchange transactions had already been frozen on account of this policy. In addition, the chamber pointed out that the policy negated the current efforts by the government to ensure business continuity, sustainability and recovery, adding that it was also in conflict with the letters and spirit of the Economic Sustainability Plan of the Federal Government. The chamber advised the apex bank to be cautious on the matter.

The CBN had, on August 24, issued a circular on a new directive as part of continued efforts to ensure prudent use of the nation’s forex resources and eliminate incidences of overinvoicing. The bank, in the circular, directed authorised dealers to desist from opening of Form M whose payments are routed through a buying company/agent or any other third parties.

The CBN requested all authorised dealers to only open Form M for Letters of Credit, bills for collection and other forms of payment in favour of the ultimate supplier of the product or service. Form M is a mandatory statutory document to be completed by all importers for importation of goods into Nigeria.

It said that in line with best practices, the CBN was introducing a product price verification mechanism to forestall over-pricing and/ or mispricing of goods and services imported into the country. It said this was also to eliminate transfer pricing, double handling charges, and avoidable costs ultimately passed to the average Nigerian consumers.

The Director-General, LCCI, Dr. Muda Yusuf, while commenting on the chamber’s position in a statement made available to New Telegraph yesterday, in Lagos, explained that what was playing out in the foreign exchange market and the associated infractions were symptoms of the policy shortcoming in the management of foreign exchange market.

He emphatically noted that there was a high degree of uncertainty, which fuels speculation, high component of forex demand driven by the arbitrage opportunities that differential rates offer, component of demand driven by accumulation of inventories of raw materials caused by the current capacity in the market, and desperation of the non-resident portfolio investors to exit the Nigerian economy.

The LCCI DG stated that the disposition of the CBN to suppress market forces in the foreign exchange arena was a major issue, which is attempting to subdue the market in a free enterprise economy.

To him, this policy measure is not sustainable as it creates distortions, transparency problems, corruption and drives forex and international trade transactions underground, and into the informal space. In addition, Yusuf added it also obstructed the inflow of foreign exchange, either from foreign investors or remittances.

He pointed out these were potential sources of foreign exchange inflows, which could stabilise the forex market, adding that diaspora remittances, for instance, had consistently been around $20 billion annually over the past few years.

Yusuf said: “We refer to the CBN circular of August 24, which directs that Form M for letters of credit, bills for collection and other forms of payment should only be opened in favour of the ultimate supplier of a product or service.

“While the LCCI appreciates the efforts of the CBN in curbing abuses in the foreign exchange market, this policy measure would create more problems than it would solve. “Already, most foreign exchange transactions have been frozen on account of this circular.

What this means is that the supply chain of over 80 per cent of the business community has once again been disrupted and dislocated. “This is like substituting the global supply chain problem with a domestic supply chain disruption. It is impractical to expect all importers of raw materials, equipment, and other inputs to buy directly from the ultimate producer, manufacturer or supplier, especially in an economy driven by SMEs.

“Even in the domestic economy, distributors and dealers form the bridge that connects the major manufacturers to the retailers and consumers. “Middlemen play a critical role in the supply and distribution chain in any economy, domestically and globally.

They bring a great deal of value to the process. “We urge the CBN to please review this new policy on payments for imports to save the already ailing and distressed Nigerian economy from complete collapse. “Many businesses are yet to recover from the devastating shocks of the COVID-19. Some have in fact collapsed, while others are struggling to regain momentum.”

