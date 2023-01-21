News

LCCI charges OPS, SON on strategic partnership to improve business climate

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), has called for strategic dialogue under Public-Private Dialogues (PPDs) and other stakeholders’ forums in collaboration with the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) on improved adequate knowledge of the guidelines, processes, utilisation of technology/ resources provided by SON in the country. President of the LCCI, Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole made this known in his welcome speech at the Public-Private Dialogues (PPDs) session on launching of the research findings on the delivery of services by SON to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Lagos yesterday.

Olawale-Cole explained that strategic partnerships under the PPD and other stakeholders’ forums were pivotal in stimulating required policy reforms for improved business climate in the country. According to him, the chamber’s findings of the study revealed that SMEs are mostly small businesses with local focus, businesses are unaware of all the services provided by SON or other regulatory bodies in Nigeria. He added that SMEs lack adequate knowledge of the guidelines, processes, utilisation of technology/ resources provided by SON. He noted that unscrupulous officials take advantage of the ignorance of the private sector operators to demand for unreceipted/ unofficial payment thereby casting aspersion on the entire agency. Speaking further, Olawale- Cole stated that it was imperative that players in the public and private sectors must effectively collaborate to achieve a shared goal of creating an enabling environment.

He said, “We advocate for the ease of doing business and the transformation of Nigeria’s institutions towards making them effective and supportive to private businesses, especially SMEs and generally to be globally competitive.” On the LCCI’s reports on the findings, the renowned industrialist pointed out that “The LCCI is currently implementing a project titled, “Strengthening Private Sector Participation and Capacity to Effectively Support Post-COVID Economic Recovery in Nigeria”, which seeks to support reform efforts within Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON). “For this cause, a study was initiated and executed to advocate for regulatory improvements that will facilitate the post COVID-19 economic recovery through institutional reforms to minimise corruption and strengthen efficiency in the regulatory environment of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: LP disowns campaign timetable

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

Labour Party has denied campaign timetable in circulation, and said it did not originate from the party. The National Publicity Secretary, Arabambi Abayomi, in a statement, said: “Labour Party whose  presidential candidate is Mr Peter Gregory Obi has neither authorised anyone to issues any campaign council programme on behalf of the party nor has anyone […]
News

FAAN nabs 90 over fake COVID-19 test results, theft, others at Lagos, Abuja airports

Posted on Author Reporter

  Wole Shadare The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has arrested over 90 persons, caught at both the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, carrying out nefarious activities. Spokeswoman for FAAN, Mrs.Henrietta Yakubu in a statement said the touts were arrested for various acts of illegality including fake COVID-19 test […]
News

Gov. Emmanuel, symbol of peace, unity, justice – Senate President

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…As Senator Lawan inuagurates 25km Uyo, Ikot Ekpene dualized road The President of the Nigerian Senate, Dr. Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan has described Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel as Nigeria’s true symbol of peace unity, justice and progress, saying Akwa Ibom is indeed blessed to have him as the Governor at a time like […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica