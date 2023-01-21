LCCI charges OPS, SON on strategic partnership to improve business climate

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), has called for strategic dialogue under Public-Private Dialogues (PPDs) and other stakeholders’ forums in collaboration with the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) on improved adequate knowledge of the guidelines, processes, utilisation of technology/ resources provided by SON in the country. President of the LCCI, Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole made this known in his welcome speech at the Public-Private Dialogues (PPDs) session on launching of the research findings on the delivery of services by SON to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Lagos yesterday.

Olawale-Cole explained that strategic partnerships under the PPD and other stakeholders’ forums were pivotal in stimulating required policy reforms for improved business climate in the country. According to him, the chamber’s findings of the study revealed that SMEs are mostly small businesses with local focus, businesses are unaware of all the services provided by SON or other regulatory bodies in Nigeria. He added that SMEs lack adequate knowledge of the guidelines, processes, utilisation of technology/ resources provided by SON. He noted that unscrupulous officials take advantage of the ignorance of the private sector operators to demand for unreceipted/ unofficial payment thereby casting aspersion on the entire agency. Speaking further, Olawale- Cole stated that it was imperative that players in the public and private sectors must effectively collaborate to achieve a shared goal of creating an enabling environment.

He said, “We advocate for the ease of doing business and the transformation of Nigeria’s institutions towards making them effective and supportive to private businesses, especially SMEs and generally to be globally competitive.” On the LCCI’s reports on the findings, the renowned industrialist pointed out that “The LCCI is currently implementing a project titled, “Strengthening Private Sector Participation and Capacity to Effectively Support Post-COVID Economic Recovery in Nigeria”, which seeks to support reform efforts within Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON). “For this cause, a study was initiated and executed to advocate for regulatory improvements that will facilitate the post COVID-19 economic recovery through institutional reforms to minimise corruption and strengthen efficiency in the regulatory environment of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...