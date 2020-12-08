LCCI: Corruption biggest challenge facing Africa

Corruption is one of the biggest developmental challenges facing Nigerian and other African economies at the moment, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has said. President of LCCI, Mrs. Toki Mabogunje, made this known in an address at the 2020 edition of Africa Business Ethics Conference (ABEC) in Lagos yesterday.

Mabogunje, while speaking on the event themed, ‘Tackling Corruption to Reduce Poverty and Unemployment in Africa: A Necessity for Building Resilience to Global Risks,’ organised by the LCCI in partnership with Centre for International Private Enterprise (CIPE), explained that African economies could not bear the increasing cost of corruption, which impedes socio-economic development and minimise the capacity of African governments to lift their citizens out of poverty and create opportunities for the low-income segment of the society.

According to her, the sub- Saharan African region is ranked lowest among global regions in the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) with an average CPI score of 32 out of 100. Her words: “Once corruption becomes entrenched, its negative effects multiply.

It induces cynicism because people begin to regard it as the norm. It undermines social values because people find it easier and more lucrative to engage in corruption than to engage in legitimate employment. It limits economic growth because it reduces the amount of public resources and discourages private investment and savings.”

The LCCI president emphasised that corruption had played a major role in causing serious damage to the economic and social landscape in African countries. This, she said, has undermined social welfare and investment in public services with eventual negative impact on the quality of lives. She said: “The impact of corruption cannot be underestimated.

According to Transparency International, 43 per cent of Africans are living in poverty while over $50 billion worth of stolen assets flow out of Africa every year. The low level of development in Africa is reinforced by extensive corruption schemes, which scare off investors and discourages development.

“Effectively addressing corruption in African countries has become a development imperative. Strategies to tackle corruption have to be realistic and achievable and tailored to the specific needs of each African country. At national level, specialised agencies and anti-corruption bodies can be extremely effective, provided they have sufficient independence, authority, and resources to function effectively.”

The industrialist, however, explained that government’s actions alone would not be effective, adding that a broad coalition against corruption, encompassing government, private sector stakeholders, the press, business community and general public was necessary.

“While the ultimate responsibility of combating corruption lies with countries themselves, there is a role for both regional cooperation and international support. Many corrupt practices are localized or are confined within the boundaries of individual countries. “International business transactions have long been recognized as fertile ground for corruption.

Regional cooperation and development of regionally agreed legal mechanisms to address these problems would be useful, while international efforts to stop large scale corruption in business transactions are essential,” she said.

Like this: Like Loading...