LCCI: Economy still fragile despite exiting recession

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has revealed that the economy’s exiting recession does not imply an end to the country’s numerous economic woes as growth remains fragile in all fronts. The LCCI stated that the economy was still faced with several challenges, including rising consumer prices, weak employment level, lingering liquidity concerns in the foreign exchange market, depressed purchasing power, weak investor confidence, persisting external vulnerabilities and security concerns, among others.

According to the chamber, these challenges are part of the country’s economic narrative, which were amplified by the pandemic. However, the LCCI emphasised that it expected the non-oil sector to drive growth in year 2021 with recovery gaining momentum, starting from the second quarter of 2021 as result of steady progress in vaccine deployment across the nation, sustained policy support in the real economy and low base effect arising from Q2-2020’s steep contraction.

The President of the LCCI, Mrs. Toki Mabogunje, disclosed this during the State of Economy Address in Lagos yesterday. She said that the Nigerian economy exited recession earlier than anticipated as real GDP expanded marginally by 0.11 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020 after two consecutive contractions of 6.1 per cent and 3.62 per cent in the second and third quarters of 2020, respectively. According to her, the marginal rebound in output in the fourth quarter was propelled by the nonoil sector, which expanded by 1.69 per cent compared with 2.51 per cent contraction in the preceding quarter. She said: “Going by historical trends, real GDP growth is usually robust in the fourth quarter due to festivity-induced rise in production and business activities.

This, coupled with continued relaxation of global and domestic lockdown policies alongside fiscal and monetary policy support, gave the economy a slight boost in the fourth quarter. “Oil sector growth reported its second consecutive quarterly decline with the magnitude of contraction worsening to 19.76 per cent in Q4-2020 compared with 13.89 per cent in the preceding quarter. This was largely driven by the decline in crude production from 1.67 million/bd in the third quarter to 1.56 million in the fourth quarter following the country’s compliance to the Declaration of Co-operation (DoC) agreement of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies. “Oil sector growth contracting in double-digit amid a slight appreciation in average global oil prices in the fourth quarter indicates that the nation’s oil sector is more sensitive to oil production than prices.

“The weak performance also reflects the peculiar regulatory and policy concerns in the sector.” On the sectoral performance, the LCCI president said that it was underwhelming in almost all the sectors, noting that of the major 19 sectors, seven including ICT (14.7 per cent), agriculture (3.42 per cent) and real estate (2.81per cent) expanded in the Q4 while the other 12 sectors including manufacturing (-1.51 per cent); trade (-3.2 per cent) and transportation & storage (-5.95 per cent) reported contraction.

