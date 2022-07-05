LCCI, experts flay impacts of oil theft on economy

Taiwo Hassan

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has raised concern over Nigeria’s battle with dwindling revenue, security challenges, weak infrastructure, inflation, high cost of production and burden of unsustainable fuel subsidy.

The President of LCCI, Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, made this known at the chamber’s public-private dialogue session on oil theft held in Lagos. He explained that the Lagos Chamber was concerned about the myriads of problems on revenue collection.

According to him, crude oil theft has taken a worrisome dimension spiking production costs to $32 a barrel, losses from pipeline vandalism and theft are overwhelming international oil companies.

In addition, Olawale-Cole added that several indigenous oil firms were contending with rising operational expenses driven mostly by personnel, maintenance and security costs.

The LCCI president added that there were also concerns about the culpability of the nation’s security agencies, noting that barges of oil could not be stolen and moved on the coastal waters without the collaboration of some powerful stakeholders.

His words: “The menace of oil theft has become a national disaster and a critical threat to our revenue base.

Various reports confirm that the Bonny Terminal Network, Forcados Terminal Network and Brass Terminal Network are major routes for this organised crime. “Nigeria is losing crude oil at the level of about 91 per cent of output.

“Nigeria lost $3.2 billion in crude oil theft between January 2021 and February 2022, as revealed by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the LCCI Oil Producers Trade Section, and the Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG).

“This puts the figure at about N1.36 trillion when converted to naira with the official rate of N416.25 to the dollar exchange rate.

“In the first quarter of 2022, oil theft was worth N434 billion (about $1 billion). “This menace has prevented Nigeria from meeting its crude oil output capacity. “Out of about 141 million barrels produced in the first quarter, about nine million barrels were lost to crude oil theft.”

He noted that the chamber had consistently advocated the removal of fuel subsidies and full deregulation of the petroleum downstream sector to attract required investments into the sector.

To him, “no investor wants to invest in an industry where they cannot even recover their cost of production. While we expect some respite from the commencement of commercial private sector refining and modular refineries, we call on the regulators to ensure a conducive business environment that supports these investments coming on stream soon.

“The twin factor of fuel subsidy payments and crude oil theft have combined to deny Nigeria the gains of the high crude oil price on the international market.” He further stressed that the OPEC’s quota for Nigeria at about 1.8 million barrels per day (mbpd) had become a missed opportunity as the country has struggled to produce 1.399 mbpd in January, 1.258 mbpd in February; 1.238 mbpd in March; 1.219 mbpd in April, and 1.42 mbpd in May.

That is a shortfall of a third of the OPEC quota. On the Public-Private Dialogue Session, the LCCI president said the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) organised the session to ignite conversations around the dimensions, impact and possible solutions to tackle crude oil theft.

In his remarks at the event, the MD/CEO of waltersmith Petrolman Oil Limited, Mr. Chikezie Nwosu, said: “We have to think differently about the crude theft, to reduce the amount of crude export on those line and instead concentrate on building modular refineries next to each of these producing stations.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Gbenga Komolafe, an engineer, said that the monumental scale of losses arising from crude oil theft had created a hostile environment and disincentive to investors in the Nigerian upstream oil sector and magnitude of divestments in the industry.

According to him, many operators have undertaken deliberate shut-in of wells, facilities and pipelines, which has further exacerbated the low production scenario. It is instructive to note that the above challenges have also impacted gas production, both for domestic utilisation and export. He stated that on the ongoing effort of enabling the industry to deliver on government production target of three million barrels of oil per day in three years, the Commission has developed some key initiatives aimed at reducing the menace to the barest minimum in the short run, and eventual elimination in the long run.

He listed roadmap for tackling the security challenges in the industry as in identification and implementing areas of collaboration between the government and operators and ensuring that operators realise their full production potential.

He added: “Collaborating with the top echelon of the Nigerian security forces for a robust security framework that ensures government security forces provide pipeline and asset security; promote the implementation of Nodal surveillance technologies on the main trunk lines at each manifold for real-time loss detection that will enable swift and more proactive responses; enforce installation of tamper detection technologies as part of designs for pipeline and related oil & gas production facilities for approval of the Commission, among others.”

