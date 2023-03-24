News

LCCI expresses concern over 18% interest rate

Author Taiwo Hassan

With the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) increasing the interest rate to 18 per cent, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has called for caution, especially regarding manufacturers and other businesses groaning unrealisader high borrowing costs and cash crisis.

Director-General Chinyere Almona said this in an interview with New Telegraph. She explained that hiking the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 18 per cent from 17.5 per cent has shown that the apex bank has the overarching mandate of ensuring price stability inthe system. The DG pointed out that the instrumentality of monetary policy alone appears quite insufficient to guarantee the desired results of low, stable, and predictable prices, saying that LCCI believes that structural rigidities around infrastructure and agriculture should be looked into and tackled to rein in inflation. Particularly, the economic expert stated that Inflation chips away at purchasing power leads to inventory stockpiles, undermines growth, and creates a lot of economic uncertainties.

Almona said: “The CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in its March 2023 meeting hiked the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 18 per cent from 17.5 per cent. It however retained the asymmetric corridor at +100 and -700 basis points around the policy rate. Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) and Liquidity Ratio (LR) are held steady at 32.5 per cent and 30 per cent, accordingly. This is the sixth consecutive rate hike since April 2022.”

Our Reporters

