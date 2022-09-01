LCCI expresses doubt over FG’s 70% infrastructure target

Following poor implementation of the programme, the Lagos Chamberof CommerceandIndustry(LCCI) has expressed concern over Federal Government’splantodoublethecountry’s infrastructure stock from 35 per cent to about 70 per cent. The chamber said the reason for doubting the 70 per cent target on infrastructure contribution to the GDP may not be unconnected to the fact that, over the decades, next to corruption, poor infrastructure is Nigeria’s greatest socio-economic development challenge. President of the LCCI, Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, disclosed this in his opening speech at the 2022 ICTEL EXPO held in Lagos yesterday.

Olawale-Cole explained that if Nigeria gets digital infrastructure right, the benefits to the nation’s ICT sector and on government’s digital economy agenda would be enormous. Indeed, the LCCI president said that the multiplier effects of an effective and efficient digital infrastructure in the country on national development could not be overemphasised. He noted that the Federal Government had announced a target of $40 billion private capital investment in digital infrastructure by 2025, besides facilitating about $1 billion in private equity.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...