LCCI: FG Spent Over N10trn On Fuel Subsidy Under 2 Years

As uncertainty s u r r o u n d s Federal Government’s decision to delay petrol subsidy removal, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has lamented that it is now imperative for the Presidency to make provisions for an additional N3.5 trillion in the supplementary budget for the incoming administration.

Specifically, the LCCI disclosed that government had spent more than N10 trillion of its scarce resources on petrol subsidy in less than two years in a economy that is fragile and in need of robust revenue earning.

The LCCI’s DirectorGeneral, Dr. Chinyere Almona, made this known in a press statement in Lagos on Sunday. She said the country’s fragile economy did not have the buffer and shock absorber for an additional N3.5 trillion in the supplementary budget for the incoming administration.

Almona said: “The government has spent more than N10 trillion of its scarce resources on petrol subsidy in less than two years. “The budgeted cost of petrol subsidy is N3.36 trillion in the first half of 2023.

“With the decision to delay the subsidy remov – al, it becomes imperative to make provisions for an additional N3.5 trillion in the supplementary budget for the incoming administration. This is largely unsustainable.”

Speaking further, the LCCI DG noted: “The Chamber has taken note of the Federal Government’s decision to delay the petrol subsidy removal.

“This was communicated by the National Economic Council (NEC), stating that the timing of the removal should not be now given the stretching economic uncertainties facing both the business and the household sectors.”

