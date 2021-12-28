LCCI frets over business disruptions

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and industry (LCCI) has admitted that the business community operators are growing concerns over New Year activities on the economy, cautioning the tiers of government not to do anything that will bring further business disruptions and market challenges that were experienced in this year.

Indeed, the LCCI explained that its members are hoping that 2022 will be a better year than 2021 for Nigeria’s economy and will translated to greater prosperity for businesses. LCCI President and Chairman of Council, Dr. Michael Olawale- Cole, in his Christmas/ New Year Goodwill Message to members of the Chamber sighted by New Telegraph, stated that 2021 was roller coaster year, characterized by business disruptions, market challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic. He said already a prosperous 2022 is about to begin with a COVID-19 Containment Strategy and Technology adoption for businesses in the country.

In particular, Olawale- Cole noted that the emergence of Omicron variant of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to be prevalent in the New Year. To him, he wants a situation whereby government tries its best in the containment of the Omicron variant and moved away from any economic policy or policies that will cause volatility in the country’s economy, including that of the plans to introduce new taxes in some key sectors of the economy, for instance, in the manufacturing sector. He said: “On behalf of Council, I wish you a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year in Advance. A prosperous 2022 begins with a COVID-19 Containment Strategy and Technology adoption for your business. “2021 was roller coaster year, characterized by business disruptions, market challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic. As an institution, we finished 2021 strong, as contained in our annual report. As we move into the New Year, I wish to reassure you our esteemed members of the Chamber’s commitment to the prosperity of member companies in particular and the Nigerian economy in general.”

