LCCI harps on robust digital infrastructure

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

…seeks intervention in aviation secto

Following Federal Government’s announcement of targeting N40 billion private capital investment in digital infrastructure by 2025, including plans to facilitate about $1 billion in private equity, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has advised that the country should work towards robust digital infrastructure to meet the target. In particular, the LCCI noted that Africa and indeed Nigeria -generally speaking- seemed to be very slow in coming to terms with the far- reaching implications of an increasingly digitalised world. President of the LCCI, Dr. Michael Olawale- Cole, made this known in his opening speech at the media launch of the Chamber’s eight edition ICTEL EXPO 2022 in Lagos yesterday.

The LCCI President revealed that the Federal Government had demon-strated considerable interest in a digital economy, but a lot still needs to be done to tap into the potential in the country. Olawale-Cole said: “Indeed, this focus is appropriate and timely, not just because digitalisation is contemporary and topical, but because Africa and indeed Nigeria -generally speaking- seemed to be very slow in coming to terms with the far- reaching implications of an increasingly digitalised world.

“Yes, the Federal Government has demonstrated considerable interest in a digital economy, as manifested, for instance, with the change of the name of the former Ministry of Communications to the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.” Meanwhile, the Director- General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, has disclosed that the crisis in Nigeria’s aviation industry has called on the Fedeal Government to intervene in the nation’s aviation sector to avoid collapse. She noted that the past five months had been very challenging for the country’s aviation sector leading to an unprecedented increase in airfares and continuous delays and flight cancellations by domestic airlines.

 

News

‘APC reconciliation’ll ensure victory in Bayelsa’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, Pastor Reuben Wilson, yesterday said that the on-going reconciliatory efforts will return the party to winning ways, ahead of the 2023 poll. He said that the February 13, 2020 Supreme Court verdict which nullified the victory of the party on the eve of the […]
News Top Stories

PIB: NLC seeks NNPC’s transformation to PLC

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…steps up mobilisation for strike The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the National Assembly to harmonise the two versions of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), and make all Nigerians shareholders in the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) by transforming the corporation into Public Liability Company. The congress also called for harmonisation of the […]
News

Hoodlums Attack: Sanwo-Olu pays ‘surprise’ visit to Press Centre

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Barely 24 hours after bloody attack on his Press Crew by hoodlums, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday paid an unscheduled visit to the  Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre located in the state’s secretariat to empathise with journalists who were attacked.   The governor’s Press Crew bus was on Sunday attacked, vandalised by hoodlums […]

