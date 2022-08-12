LCCI harps on robust digital infrastructure

…seeks intervention in aviation secto

Following Federal Government’s announcement of targeting N40 billion private capital investment in digital infrastructure by 2025, including plans to facilitate about $1 billion in private equity, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has advised that the country should work towards robust digital infrastructure to meet the target. In particular, the LCCI noted that Africa and indeed Nigeria -generally speaking- seemed to be very slow in coming to terms with the far- reaching implications of an increasingly digitalised world. President of the LCCI, Dr. Michael Olawale- Cole, made this known in his opening speech at the media launch of the Chamber’s eight edition ICTEL EXPO 2022 in Lagos yesterday.

The LCCI President revealed that the Federal Government had demon-strated considerable interest in a digital economy, but a lot still needs to be done to tap into the potential in the country. Olawale-Cole said: “Indeed, this focus is appropriate and timely, not just because digitalisation is contemporary and topical, but because Africa and indeed Nigeria -generally speaking- seemed to be very slow in coming to terms with the far- reaching implications of an increasingly digitalised world.

“Yes, the Federal Government has demonstrated considerable interest in a digital economy, as manifested, for instance, with the change of the name of the former Ministry of Communications to the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.” Meanwhile, the Director- General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, has disclosed that the crisis in Nigeria’s aviation industry has called on the Fedeal Government to intervene in the nation’s aviation sector to avoid collapse. She noted that the past five months had been very challenging for the country’s aviation sector leading to an unprecedented increase in airfares and continuous delays and flight cancellations by domestic airlines.

