LCCI: High production cost, cheaper imports killing manufacturing

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has expressed the fear that the manufacturing sector could not thrive with high cost of production and cheaper imports.

 

The chamber said that it was impossible to have a vibrant manufacturing sector in the face of cheap imports into the country amid the high production and operating cost in the domestic economy.

 

It noted that the sharp decline in the non-oil sector of the Nigerian economy makes it vulnerable to global shocks and weak in economic inclusion.

 

The Director-General of the chamber, Dr Chinyere Almona, said in Lagos that the quality of the business environment was a source of concern to investors, especially in the real sector. She explained that there were challenges with the escalating cost of governance, fiscal leakages and revenue optimisation.

 

Almona noted: “There is an urgent need to address the weak government revenue base, rising and unsustainable debt profile, overdependence on oil revenue, exposure to foreign shocks through weak forex supply and double-digit inflation. “We commend the political will of this administration in taking the bold step on the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021.”

 

However, she noted that weak infrastructure, policy environment and institutions had adverse effects on the efficiency, productivity, and competitiveness of many enterprises in the economy.

 

The director general stressed that these issues had posed a major risk to job creation and economic inclusion across sectors. According to her, manufacturers worry about the high energy costs and highinterest rates put at 20 per cent and above.

 

She explained that most Small and Medium scale Enterprises (SMEs) were yet to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic that struck last year.

 

Almona said: “Some of these imports are landing at 50 per cent of the cost of products produced locally.

 

The way forward is to address the fundamental constraints to manufacturing competitiveness in the Nigerian economy.”

