LCCI: Insecurity moving economy to unsafe destination

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has disclosed that banditry, abduction, herders-farmers conflict, vandalism, and insurgency have become daily recurrence in Nigeria, thereby projecting the country as an unsafe destination for private and foreign investments.

The LCCI said the serious concerns about the worsening security situation in the country was brewing profound and multi-dimensional straits on the fragile economy with the implication being seen on desertion of foreign and local investors into Nigeria. Also, the chamber explained that if the worsening security is not addressed, it could thwart government’s efforts in attracting foreign capital into the economy. President of the LCCI, Mrs. Toki Mabogunje, made these known during an address of the state of the Nigerian economy in Lagos yesterday.

She said the crisis had crippled lots of private and public investments across the nations with many households losing their means of livelihoods in the process. According to her, many farmlands across the country have been destroyed with consequent impact on food production and security. “Wenotethatinvestorconfidence in the economyhadbeen weak before the COVID-19 outbreak, and many investors still see Nigeria as a risky environmentdespitestrongeroilprices and exit from recession. “Confidence may not be restored in the near term if there is no significant improvement in the security environment. The situation has also impacted fiscal position by making government incur additional expenditure as contained in the supplementary budget, mainly to fund security operations. This could worsen 2021 fiscal deficit in the light of low revenue mobilization,” the LCCI president said. Continuing, she noted that “it is important to have this challenge resolved at all costs. Decentralising the security eco-system by enabling state and local governments take key security-related decisions is an option to consider. “It is also important to ensure a concrete and sustainable means of tackling the challenge of youth unemployment by designing programs and policies that would bolster employment opportunities for the youths in the country.”

