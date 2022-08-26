Business

LCCI, LASU sign MoU on entrepreneurship education

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Lagos State University (LASU) to conduct diploma and post-graduate programmes in entrepreneurship studies. Speaking at the occasion in Lagos recently, the Director-General of the LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, expressed joy over the partnership and said she was optimistic about the success of the programme. She said that students, who enroll into the entrepreneurship programme, would not only be engaged in intensive classroom training, but also go out on industrial tours, and have engagements with established members of the Chamber, who will mentor them.

According to the Director of the Business Education Services and Training (BEST) unit of the LCCI, Dr. Taiwo Nolas-Alausa, the partnership will see both organisations work together to train and award successful students with diploma and post-graduate degrees. They will also have the convenience of studying during the weekends, and strike will never be an issue. He stated that students, who successfully complete the diploma programme, would also enjoy direct entry access to part time degree entrepreneurship programmes in LASU, if they so desire. According to him, “entrepreneurship education seeks to provide students with the knowledge, skills, and motivation to encourage entrepreneurial success in a variety or settings. “In essence, it is oriented towards different ways of realizing opportunities.

“ It will facilitate industrialisation and technological advancement in Nigeria.” He added that admission was open to interested public and that those who wish to further their studies are invited to apply to the programme and optimise this golden opportunity.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

COVID-19 is an opportunity for government to reset economy –Ekpo

Posted on Author In this interview with ANNA OBOHO,

Akpan Ekpo is a professor of Economics and Public Policy, Chairman of the Foundation for Economic Research and Training, former Director General, West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management. In this interview with ANNA OBOHO, he talks about the Covid-19 pandemic and what it means for Nigeria. Excerpts…     Nigeria has always been […]
Business

Ukraine crisis triggers raw material supply disruption

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Global commodity prices were on the high side this week as industrial buyers and traders scrambled to source raw materials hit by supply disruptions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Nickel rocketed 76 per cent, palladium reached a record level and gold broke through $2,000 an ounce on safe-haven appeal, while oil and wheat jumped […]
Business

Independence: ATCIS advocates free calls for subscribers

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Association of Telephone, Cable TV and Internet Subscribers (ATCIS) has called for special treatments for subscribers in terms of free voice calls and data at every independence day in Nigeria. This, the body said, was the best way the telecom operators can celebrate the day with Nigeria and Nigerians. The President of ATCIS, Prince […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica