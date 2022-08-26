LCCI, LASU sign MoU on entrepreneurship education

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Lagos State University (LASU) to conduct diploma and post-graduate programmes in entrepreneurship studies. Speaking at the occasion in Lagos recently, the Director-General of the LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, expressed joy over the partnership and said she was optimistic about the success of the programme. She said that students, who enroll into the entrepreneurship programme, would not only be engaged in intensive classroom training, but also go out on industrial tours, and have engagements with established members of the Chamber, who will mentor them.

According to the Director of the Business Education Services and Training (BEST) unit of the LCCI, Dr. Taiwo Nolas-Alausa, the partnership will see both organisations work together to train and award successful students with diploma and post-graduate degrees. They will also have the convenience of studying during the weekends, and strike will never be an issue. He stated that students, who successfully complete the diploma programme, would also enjoy direct entry access to part time degree entrepreneurship programmes in LASU, if they so desire. According to him, “entrepreneurship education seeks to provide students with the knowledge, skills, and motivation to encourage entrepreneurial success in a variety or settings. “In essence, it is oriented towards different ways of realizing opportunities.

“ It will facilitate industrialisation and technological advancement in Nigeria.” He added that admission was open to interested public and that those who wish to further their studies are invited to apply to the programme and optimise this golden opportunity.

