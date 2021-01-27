LCCI lists key variables for economic recovery

…predicts 1% GDP growth in Q2’21

As projections for Nigeria’s economic rebound in the second quarter of 2021 grow, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has disclosed that achieving that will depend on four key variables.

According to the Chamber, the variables include effective management of the pandemic locally and globally, widespread vaccine rollout, direction of global oil market and quality of fiscal, monetary, trade and regulatory policies.

LCCI is a leading private sector advocacy group that represents the collective interest of over 2,000 enterprises in the country.

President of LCCI, Mrs. Toki Mabogunje, who predicted a one per cent growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter during a press briefing in Lagos yesterday, said in the absence of major shocks and containment of second wave of COVID-19, the Lagos Chamber expected the economy to return to positive growth path in the second quarter of 2021, albeit the pace of recovery is expected to be subdued within the region of one per cent.

Particularly, the LCCI president said this was in line with the projections by World Bank and IMF, which put Nigeria’s annual average growth for year 2021 at 1.1 per cent and 1.5 per cent respectively.

She noted that it was critically important to have the right fiscal, monetary and regulatory framework at this critical period of economic doldrums.

According to her, policies that harm businesses and scare investors should be discouraged, while the country’s policies must foster economic competitiveness at national and sub-national levels, support businesses, protect jobs and preserve investments.

In addition, she pointed out that the pace of economic recovery required fiscal and monetary authorities to be well coordinated to promote growth-enhancing and confidence-building policies that will encourage more private capital inflows into the economy, adding that investment-led growth strategy is critical for inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

Mabogunje said: “The Lagos Chamber notes the moderation in the magnitude of contraction in the third quarter of year 2020, with real GDP growth rate slowing from 6.10 per cent in the second quarter to 3.62 per cent in the third quarter. “We expect even less contraction in the fourth quarter. The trajectory is thus positive.

The Nigerian economy entered recession in the third quarter of 2020 after two consecutive quarterly contraction propelled by pandemic-related disruptions.

“This was the second recession in five years and we expect the recession to be short-lived if the pandemic is well-managed at global, regional and country levels.

“In the absence of major shocks, the Chamber expects the economy to return to positive growth path in the second quarter of year 2021, albeit the pace of recovery is expected to be subdued within the region of one per cent.

“Projections by World Bank, IIF and IMF put Nigeria’s annual average growth for year 2021 at 1.1 per cent, 1.2 per cent and 1.5 per cent respectively.

“Expectation of slow growth momentum reflects the lingering effects of the pandemic on the Nigerian economy and prospects of stricter containment measures considering the new strain of COVID-19.”

Like this: Like Loading...