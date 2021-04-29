LCCI: Mass extortion trails e-call-up system at ports

Following the introduction of the electronic call-up system via the Eto App at Apapa and Tincan ports by the Federal Government, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has decried the extortions by law enforcement agencies at the gateways. President of LCCI, Mrs. Toki Mabogunje, disclosed this to New Telegraph in Lagos, while speaking on update of the port congestion at the Lagos ports. Mabogunje explained that the electronic call-up system, instead of resolving the systemic gridlock crisis around the ports, was rather being trailed by transparency issues in the issuance of passes and the call up tickets. She said: “The Lagos Chamber notes the introduction of the electronic call-up system via the Eto App at Apapa and Tincan ports, which is aimed at resolving the systemic gridlock crisis around the Apapa corridor caused by port congestion.

“This measure is a workin- progress and may not provide a sustainable solution to numerous issues faced by economic agents at the ports. “Despite the laudable initiative of the system and the initial successes recorded on its introduction, there seems to be a reversion to the old ways.

“Many importers and exporters are expressing severe frustrations. Extortions by law enforcement agents have returned; there are transparency issues in the issuance of passes and the call up tickets, the menace of empty containers belonging to the shipping companies has returned, the cumbersome processes at the port terminals are persisting, road rehabilitation works on the Mile2 – Tin Can Island axis are creating numerous bottlenecks.

“All these are contributory factors to the congestion crisis on the port corridors.” On the port congestion issues, the renowned industrialist said it was important for the Federal Government, Lagos State government, Nigerian Ports Authority and other relevant stakeholders to address the internal issues within the ports, including the terminal operators, custom processes and procedures, quality of cargo handling equipment, lack of credible framework for dispute resolution on import valuation and classification, presence of several government agencies with overlapping roles, serial extortions and racketeering; and other structural bottlenecks stifling the ease of doing business at the ports. According to her, the intractable traffic congestion and the persistent long queues of trucks and tankers at the Lagos ports corridors remain a major worry to LCCI considering its adverse impact on the nation’s economy.

“The situation has often led to delays in clearing of cargo including raw materials and machineries, delays in the movement and loading of export cargo, high demurrage, disruption in production activities, huge revenue losses, high cost of logistics, high insurance premium, deterioration of export cargo quality, high interest payments on funds used for import and export transactions and many more. “The solution to this problem must be holistic and inclusive. It demands strong political will to bring discipline to the entire cargo clearing and export evacuation processes,” she added.

Like this: Like Loading...