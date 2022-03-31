Business

LCCI, media practitioners seek paths to independent reporting

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and media practitioners, including the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), have urged government at all levels to give media the chance to independently report the true situations around the country’s economy and security challenges as tools for national development.

Those who spoke at the maiden edition of LCCI-Media Stakeholders’ forum virtually held in Lagos, included the President of the LCCI, Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole; the Deputy President of the LCCI, Mr. Gabriel Idahosa; the Deputy President of the chamber, Prince Abimbola Olashore; Chairperson of the Printing, Publishing and Allied Group of LCCI; Managing Director, FAE Envelopes Limited, Princess Bakare Okeowo and Director-General of the LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona. Others are President and Chairman of Council, Mallam Mukhtar Sirajo; Founder & Chairman, Proshare, Mr. Olufemi Awoyemi; Co-Founder, Social Media Week Lagos, Mr. Obi Asika; Ms. On The Air Personality (OAP), Star Fm, Mofe Oyatogun; Business Editor, Arise Tv, Mr. Boason Omofaye; OAP, Nigeria Info, Mr. Sheriff Quadry,; Business Editor, Guardian, Dr. Femi Adekoya; and Deputy Editor at BusinessDay, Ololade Akinmurele.

 

