LCCI: Nigeria to miss 2.5% GDP growth projectionduction

LCCI: Nigeria to miss 2.5% GDP growth projection

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Following entrance into the second half of the year, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has said that Nigeria is expected to miss the 2.5 per cent gross domestic product (GDP) growth projection for 2022 amidst rising insecurity, lingering liquidity constraints, war in Ukraine and lack of will to follow through with critical reforms.

The Chamber had, earlier in the year, projected a growth rate of 2.5 for the economy based on the assumption of sustained high oil prices, transition to a market-reflective exchange rate system, targeted fiscal interventions and gradual implementation of reforms in the oil sector.

President of LCCI, Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, stated this at the Chamber’s midyear economic review and outlook conference in Lagos, saying that investors were panicking over their investment in the country with worsening security situation and some fiscal constraints.

Specifically, Olawale-Cole explained that there were heightened fears of contracting output, constrained production and recession risks as Nigeria navigate the murky waters of 2022.

He said: “The worsening security situation in many parts of the country will continue to threaten agricultural production, manufacturing value chains and logistics.

“We expect to experience some fiscal constraints because of debt overhang accompanied by a high debt service burden and heavy subsidy costs.

The LCCI president added: “There are, therefore, heightened fears of contracting output, constrained production and recession risks as we navigate the murky waters of 2022.

“The Chamber had, earlier in the year, projected a growth rate of 2.5 per cent for our economy. This projection was anchored on the assumption of (a) sustained high oil prices, (b) transition to a market-reflective exchange rate system, (c) targeted fiscal interventions, and (d) gradual implementation of reforms in the oil sector.

“However, while these factors appear somewhat realistic, factors such as rising security tension, lingering liquidity constraints in the currency market  Lekkilow vaccination rate, and lack of will to follow through with critical reforms are the major downside risks to the country’s near-term outlook.”

According to him, the essence of this session is to stimulate robust conversations on Nigeria’s economic performance in the first half of the year, and share perspectives on what economic agents including businesses, investors, corporates, and stakeholders should expect in the second half of 2022.

While speaking on the review of the H1’22, the industrialist stated that the first half of the year saw significant shocks and disruptions caused by factors such as the war in Ukraine, insecurity and persistent revenue challenges.

According to him, “in the first quarter of this year, Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 3.11 per cent (year-on-year) in real terms, indicating the sixth consecutive quarter of growth on the back of significant expansionary monetary policies. The Nigerian economy, in the first half of the year, witnessed challenges in the oil sector. This all-important sector has been bedeviled with oil theft, pipeline vandalism, subsidy corruption, and low investments.

“In the third quarter, many factors will weigh on growth such as CBN’s rate hike as well as the rate hikes by other central banks around the world; rising energy costs with diesel above N800/litre, Jet-A1 at N710 per litre, and PMS selling above the government-regulated price of N165/litre.

“These price levels will continue to aggravate production costs which may lead to restrained manufacturing and eventual job losses.”

The LCCI president further raised topical question, saying: “What blend of fiscal, monetary, and regulatory policies is needed to stabilise prices and stimulate growth to the desired level? What path should the private sector take in playing its role in fixing Nigeria’s numerous challenges?

“Beyond the high-level engagement, public policy advocacy, and public forums, what more should the private sector do to engage or collaborate with the policymakers for effective resolution of our national challenges? What are the investment opportunities in the Nigerian economy? And how should investors and businesses position to leverage emerging opportunities?”

 

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

