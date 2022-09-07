LCCI: Nigeria’s economy bleeding into stagflation

Taiwo Hassan Despite the impressive recovery from the recession induced by the COVID- 19 in 2020, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has predicted that the economy could bleed into stagflation following current headwinds and other macroeconomic challenges.

The Chamber said indications to this effect had already manifested from the 2023 budget estimation that has no appropriation for capital projects, adding that the economy would still continue to struggle with many inhibiting burdens.

The burdens, the chamber said, included inflation, weak revenue generation, degenerating infrastructure, forex challenges, unsustainable cost profile seen in debt services and subsidy payments.

The Director-General, LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, inastatementmadeavailable to New Telegraph yesterday in Lagos, however, acknowledged that the economy had consistently recorded growth rates breaking many analysts’ predictions of expected lower growth rates.

According to her, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) had announced that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew in 2022Q2 by 3.54 per cent yearon- year in real terms. Almona said: “The Nigerian economy had recorded impressive recovery from the recession induced by the COVID-19 in 2020. “The economy has consistently broken many analysts’ predictions of expected lower growth rates.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...