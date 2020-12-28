News Top Stories

LCCI: Nigeria’s economy faces bleak output in 2021

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comments Off on LCCI: Nigeria’s economy faces bleak output in 2021

…hinges recovery on oil price, production

 

Following the devastating impact of COVID-19 on global and domestic economy in 2020, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce   and Industry (LCCI) has predicted that Nigeria’s recovery to growth trajectory is expected to commence properly in Q2 2021.

 

The chamber noted that the country’s business environment would remain bleak in the first quarter occasioned by the second wave of COVID-19. Disclosing this, the    Director-General of LCCI, Dr. Muda Yusuf, in an executive summary of economy and business review for 2020 and outlook for year 2021 compiled by LCCI and made available to New  Tele  graph, yesterday, said that the economy risked further perpetuation of the current recession, if the impending COVID-19 persists into Q1 2021.

 

LCCI said for the country to foster economic  resilience in 2021, the Federal Government needed quick implementation of structural reforms, including review of the foreign exchange management framework and significant investment in critical infrastructural developmental projects. To him, these are imperative to jump starting the economy in the New Year. The LCCI’s director-general explained that looking forward, certain factors would shape the economy in 2021.

 

They include COVID-19 resurgence, African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), power sector reforms, Finance Bill 2020, passage of Petroleum Industry Bill, external sector trends, as well as new national economic development plan to shape government’s policy direction in the coming year.

 

Speaking further, the Chamber stated that the economy was already in a fragile and precarious position pre-pandemic, adding that the economy was faced with myriad of challenges, including subdued economic growth, falling income per capita, rising inflation, external vulnerabilities, escalating debt profile, insecurity, high unemployment incidence and weak investment confidence.

 

These challenges, according to him, were amplified by COVID-19-induced disruptions as the economy lacks adequate buffers to suppress the shock. Yusuf said: “Considering Nigeria’s output performance between Q1 2020 and Q3 2020, we expect the economy to end 2020 in a negative growth territory within the region of -2 per cent and -1 per cent.

 

“The magnitude of contraction in 2020 will be more severe compared to year 2016’s annual contraction of 1.62 per cent.

 

Our position resonates with projections by the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) that output growth will sharply contract to its lowest level since 1980.

 

“The economy was faced with positive but sluggish growth before the pandemic with real GDP growth averaging 1.94 per cent between Q2 2017 and Q1 2020, much below population growth rate of 2.6 per cent. “Recovery to growth trajectory is expected to take full course most likely in Q2 2021 due to base effect of Q2 2020 when output contracted steeply by 6.1 per cent. “We expect the pace of recovery to remain subdued within the region of one per cent in 2021 in the absence of shocks. In our view, Nigeria’s recovery prospects depend largely on oil price and production level as GDP performance in recent quarters has significantly mirrored trends in both variables. “It is instructive to note that Q2 2017 growth recovery was facilitated by rebound in international oil prices rather than government’s intervention efforts. We see a similar type of recovery in year 2021. “However, shocks including resurgence in COVID-19 and significant oil price volatility are the major downside risks.” On the country’s business environment, he pointed out that the business community witnessed two major disruptions in 2020 – COVID-19 and #End- SARS protests, adding that the pandemic, through its various containment measures, disrupted business and commercial activities nationwide.

 

According to him, LCCI’s findings showed that MSMEs with active presence in Lagos lost at least N2.7 billion in revenue to the lockdown. Also, the sharp naira exchange rate depreciation, coupled with sustained acceleration in domestic prices escalated the cost of production as well as operating costs for investors in the economy even as revenue was pressured by unfavourable economic conditions.

 

Yusuf also said that the major challenges faced by the business community in the outgoing year included liquidity crisis in foreign exchange market, sharp exchange rate depreciation, high energy and production cost, port congestion, cumbersome and burdensome customs processes, insecurity, inconsistent government policies, regulatory uncertainties, land border closure and Apapa gridlock.

 

He said: “The outlook for the business environment in 2021 is not very bright as there are no quick fixes for the structural issues and the desired regulatory and institutional reforms.

 

“The security situation as well requires new strategies and approaches. It is not clear what new strategies are in the works.

 

“Without bold policy pronouncements in this regard, constraints to the ease of doing business, including FX shortage, escalating production costs, high regulatory costs, infrastructure inadequacies, and delayed cargo clearance will persist into 2021.

 

“These constraints will be more profound on businesses in the real economy. We believe the sluggish pace of recovery will continue to subdue consumer demand, albeit the impact on earnings performance will be disproportionate across sectors.

 

“While most MSMEs will struggle to survive in 2021 amid unfavourable economic conditions, we expect most large corporates to demonstrate resilience in the coming year.

 

“We expect the economy to return to the path of positive growth in the second quarter of 2021 and this would expectedly impact on the macroeconomic environment, which may ease some of the critical economic conditions currently impeding economic growth.”

 

On governments providing fiscal stimulus to support households, small businesses, and their economies generally, Yusuf said that central banks eased monetary policy conditions through large-scale purchases of financial assets and interest rate reduction to rescue their respective economies.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Court orders release of CUPP spokesman, Ugochinyere unconditionally

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

A n Abuja High Court sitting in Bwari, yesterday ordered the unconditional release of the spokesman of Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.     The trial judge, Justice Othman Musa, frowned at the consistent disobedience to court orders by  law enforcement agencies in the country.   According to the judge, ‘law […]
News

ASUU: We’ll disappoint seekers of #EndASUU protest – Ngige

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has said the federal government would disappoint all those who were waiting to embark on an #EndASUU protest by mid-January 2021, should the government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), fail to arrive at a compromise. Ngige, who spoke yesterday shortly before stepping into a […]
News

Pompeo: Economic clout makes China tougher challenge for US than Soviet Union was

Posted on Author Our Reporters

China’s global economic power makes the communist country in some ways a more difficult foe to counter than the Soviet Union during the Cold War, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on a visit to the Czech Republic on Wednesday. Pompeo called on countries around Europe to rally against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica