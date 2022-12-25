News Top Stories

LCCI: Nigeria's total debt to hit N67.7trn by year end

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the Federal Government to channel the additional N819.5 billion supplementary budget for critical infrastructure projects to repair the unprecedented damage inflicted on some of the country’s infrastructure caused by flooding in most parts of the country.

Also, the chamber stated that with the plan of the Federal Government to restructure its ways and means loans of N23 trillion, Nigeria’s total debt would effectively be at N67.7 trillion by the end of 2022.

The LCCI, in a press release, which was signed by its Director-General, Dr. Chinyere Almona, in Lagos, yesterday, disclosed that the Federal Government plans to add N819.5 billion supplementary budget for critical infrastructure projects, to be financed from domestic borrowing sources, to the N20.5 trillion initially proposed by the President, would bring the total budget to N21.32 trillion.

Almona explained that the private sector expected the supplementary budget to be used totally on repairing damaged infrastructure, and at the same time, expect the government to invest more in building infrastructure to prevent future disasters.

According to her: “With few days to the end of 2022, the Federal Government plans to add N819.5 billion supplementary budget for critical infrastructure projects, to be financed from domestic borrowing sources, to the N20.5 trillion initially proposed by the President to bring the total budget to N21.32 trillion.
“The unprecedented damage inflicted on some of our infrastructures due to flooding in most parts of the country requires urgent financing action by the government.

“We expect the supplementary budget to be used totally on repairing damaged infrastructure, but also very important is that we expect the government to invest more in building infrastructure to prevent future disasters.”

Speaking further, the LCCI boss said, a deeper look at the figures showed that the supplementary budget, if approved, will raise the budget deficit for 2022 from N10.78 trillion to N11.6 trillion and about 4.43 per cent deficit to GDP ratio. “The most critical issue, though, is not about the level of spending but the cost of borrowing. The implications of this massive borrowing by the government to the economy are enormous, including crowding out credit to the private sector, increasing the cost of debt servicing, and making the economy more vulnerable to unforeseeable shocks in an election year,” she highlighted.

Specifically, at the end of the first half of 2022, total debt service stood at ₦2.597 trillion, higher than the prorated sum of ₦1.978 trillion by ₦619.81 billion (31.33 per cent). Also, the interest payments on Ways and Means collected from the Central Bank of Nigeria amounted to ₦714.74 billion. According to data from the Budget Office of the Federation, the sum of ₦1.333 trillion was used for domestic debt servicing, a difference of ₦52.34 billion (4.09 per cent) from the prorated half-year projection. In contrast, ₦549.70 billion was spent on external debt servicing during the period under review. And with the plan of the Federal Government to restructure its Ways and Means loans of N23 trillion, Nigeria’s total debt would effectively be at N67.7 trillion by the end of 2022.

“We must watch the cost implications of our borrowing and spending,” the LCCI DG stated.

On the revenue side, Almona explained: “The economy has not performed to expectations. At the end of the first half of 2022, the Gross Oil Revenue amounted to ₦2.17 trillion against ₦4.7 trillion prorated budget projection for the period. This is lower by ₦2.5 trillion (about 53.63 per cent) compared with the 2022 half-year budget estimate.

“The government must arrest the rising costs and dwindling revenue profile of the economy to boost growth and resolve the many economic ills in the country at this time.

 

