LCCI opens vista of collaboration with NCRIB

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has expressed its readiness to forge better collaboration with the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) in order to open up the organised private sector to the values of insurance.

The President of the Chamber, Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, gave the assurance when members of the Council’s delegation, led by its President, Mr. Rotimi Edu, mni, paid a courtesy visit on the Chamber in Lagos. Dr. Olawale-Cole opined that the Chamber, one of the foremost and formidable financial advocacy platforms, would be offered to insurance brokers to propagate knowledge about the values of insurance to business and commerce.

The Chamber’s President, who noted that the two organisations would have a lot to do together under his administration as the President, urged members of the NCRIB to join LCCI, the second oldest chamber of Commerce in Africa.

Also speaking, NCRIB President, Edu, mni, stated that the visit of the Council to LCCI was part of the Council’s strategic engagement with professional bodies in a bid to broaden the frontiers of its relevance among the organized private sector in Nigeria.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...