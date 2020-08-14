LCCI partners institute for tech startups

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has announced a collaboration with the world’s largest pre-seed accelerator programme, The Founder Institute (FI), on establishing more tech startups in the country. This partnership between LCCI and FI will see the berthing of new technology companies trying to solve some of the biggest problems confronting the country today. LCCI has, since its inception in 1888, played a pivotal role in the economic growth of Lagos State and Nigeria. According to the President of LCCI, Mrs. Toki Mabogunje, “there is no better time than now to give impetus to tech driven innovations and creativity to boost efficiency and productivity among firms across sectors. Leveraging technology would make a whole lot of difference at both micro and macro levels in our economy.

LCCI is really excited to be part of this initiative.” Founder Institute has supported the launch of over 4,300 companies in 75 countries, and since last year, has launched 40 new tech companies across two cohorts in Lagos. Based in Silicon Valley and with chapters across the world, FI’s mission is to empower communities of talented and motivated people to build impactful technology companies worldwide.

The blend of legacy and tech businesses makes the LCCI-FI collaboration unique, as it opens up opportunities for tech startups in Lagos to add immense value to the real economy through solutions to deep-rooted challenges in sectors like agriculture, health, transportation, finance, media, manufacturing and so forth. According to FI Lagos’ Lead Director, Ayowande Adalemo, “LCCI is the bulwark of innovative businesses in Nigeria. It lends its voice to demanding that change in Nigeria should be private sector driven and demands improved regulatory environment focused on facilitating the ease of doing business in Nigeria.”

