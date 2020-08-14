Business

LCCI partners institute for tech startups

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has announced a collaboration with the world’s largest pre-seed accelerator programme, The Founder Institute (FI), on establishing more tech startups in the country. This partnership between LCCI and FI will see the berthing of new technology companies trying to solve some of the biggest problems confronting the country today. LCCI has, since its inception in 1888, played a pivotal role in the economic growth of Lagos State and Nigeria. According to the President of LCCI, Mrs. Toki Mabogunje, “there is no better time than now to give impetus to tech driven innovations and creativity to boost efficiency and productivity among firms across sectors. Leveraging technology would make a whole lot of difference at both micro and macro levels in our economy.

LCCI is really excited to be part of this initiative.” Founder Institute has supported the launch of over 4,300 companies in 75 countries, and since last year, has launched 40 new tech companies across two cohorts in Lagos. Based in Silicon Valley and with chapters across the world, FI’s mission is to empower communities of talented and motivated people to build impactful technology companies worldwide.

The blend of legacy and tech businesses makes the LCCI-FI collaboration unique, as it opens up opportunities for tech startups in Lagos to add immense value to the real economy through solutions to deep-rooted challenges in sectors like agriculture, health, transportation, finance, media, manufacturing and so forth. According to FI Lagos’ Lead Director, Ayowande Adalemo, “LCCI is the bulwark of innovative businesses in Nigeria. It lends its voice to demanding that change in Nigeria should be private sector driven and demands improved regulatory environment focused on facilitating the ease of doing business in Nigeria.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Importers in dilemma over N39bn foreign maize

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Importers may face difficulty in taking delivery of 500,000 metric tonnes of maize valued at N39billion ($86.5million) this year because of the new circular issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).   It was learnt that importers prefer to source the cereal from Russia, United States, Brazil and India for the production of beer, […]
Business

Tough times for home seekers as rents rise by 50%

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

Accommodation seekers are to pay more as rents for one-bedroom mini flats have gone up by 50 per cent in some locations in Lagos and Abuja metropolis. Apart from the fact that one bedroom flats are very hard to come by in urban centers, New Telegraph investigations showed that low purchasing power among young couples […]
Business

Nigeria, others to benefit from Facebook’s initiative

Posted on Author Stories Samson Akintaro

SKILL African youths are to acquire digital skills under a new programme introduced by Facebook About 20,000 youths from Nigeria and other African countries are set to benefit from a new initiative of Facebook tagged My Digital World. According to the social media giant, the programme is designed to equip youth and general public across […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: