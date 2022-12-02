News Top Stories

LCCI predicts Q1’23 recession as insecurity, pre-election threats hit FDIs

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has lamented that disruptions in Nigeria’s economy, especially the worsening security challenges and threats to 2023 poll, have discouraged foreign investors from injecting funds into the economy. In addition, the LCCI also noted that emerging shocks, threats, and risks had created fear of slow growth in the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The chamber, therefore, predicting that recession may likely occur in the coming quarters going into 2023. President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, made this known at the 134th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of LCCI in Lagos yesterday. Olawale-Cole explained that with the worsening security challenges in some parts of the country, forex scarcity, and high energy costs, growth may shrink as production bases come under siege, and supply chains disrupted leading to scarcity of goods in the market.

The LCCI president said: “The year 2022 has been a historic one for the global and domestic economy, characterised significantly by trends of shocks and disruptions from the Russian-Ukraine war, climate change impacts, and the lingering threats from the coronavirus pandemic.

“All through the year, the world economy, including Nigeria, continued the battle with record high inflation rates, high energy costs, and supply chain disruptions. “Nigeria, in particular, is presently confronted with a myriad of challenges, including sustained double-digit inflation, unsustainable debt profile, revenue mobilisation challenges, budget disruptions, foreign exchange illiquidity, disruption to business and commercial activities, reduced disposable income, escalation in poverty levels, and unemployment rates, as well as reduced investor confidence.

“We have, in the course of the year, advocated for a well-coordinated synergy between the fiscal and monetary authorities, as well as members of the private sector in navigating the uncertain economic terrains. “We would continue to engage with the government in creating an enabling business environment where the private sector is empowered to create jobs and generate revenue for the government. “With worsening security perception about the country, and the coming of a new government, foreign investors are not interested in bringing in FDIs to Nigeria at this time.” Speaking on the LCCI advocacy in the country, Olawale- Cole said: “As a leading advocacy voice of the organised private sector, LCCI has remained resolute in promoting investment-friendly policies that support private sector development.

 

