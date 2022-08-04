Business

LCCI reaffirms commitment to protect private enterprise

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

Concerned by the adverse effects of macroeconomic challenges, including COVID- 19, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has reassured of its determination to dedicate resources and energy to consistently promote and protect private enterprise development, commercial and industry activities to foster global competitiveness of Nigerian economy. The President of LCCI, Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, gave this assurance in his opening remarks during the Chamber’s members’ induction ceremony held in Lagos recently. He said that the goal of the Lagos Chamber was encapsulated in its mission, which is “to promote and protect the interest of its members and the business community at large through public policy advocacy, creation and facilitation of commercial and industrial opportunities, provision of business development service and observance of highest standard of business ethics.’’ According to him, COVID-19 and other economic crises in the country have shown that there is need for innovation and new models for organisations and institutions to meet emerging needs and expectations. Olawale-Cole explained: “The pandemic and the economic crisis that came with it underscore the need for innovation and new models for organisations and institutions to meet the emerging needs and expectations. “As innovative and dynamic institution, the crisis gave us the fillip to re-evaluate our operation model, rejig our processes and procedures and broaden our scope of services and policy advocacy initiatives and programmes to be able to adequately support the development of the business community and the economy in general.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, the challenges created by COVID-19 portend new opportunities that we must never allow to waste away. “As the economic activities gather momentum across the world, it is imperative for businesses to seek out and seize the opportunities emerging in the global recovery. “This involves diagnosis of actions taken, data, trend and insights on lessons learned from the pandemic, and then using the outcomes to prioritise strategic measures to enhance business operation and build strategic resilience for future.” While speaking further on the Chamber’s vision for its creation, the LCCI president stated: “I hope you are very elated to be welcomed into the oldest and foremost chamber of commerce and industry in the entire West Africa sub-region. “As you may already know, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry, was founded in 1888 and incorporated in the year 1950 as a non-profit making organization, Limited by Guarantee under the Companies Act of 1948.

“For over 13 decades, LCCI has remained the leading voice of the private sector through its sustained public policy advocacy, stakeholders’ engagement and trade promotion activities. He noted: “The efforts and sacrifice of LCCI’s visioners, founding fathers and successive leadership to give us an institution we are all proud to be associated with cannot be overemphasised. “They laboured passionately and unconditionally to preserve the cherished legacy of impeccable, impartial, and faithful service to all. Their commitment to actualisation of the mission and strategic goal is the backbone of the Lagos Chamber’s progress and growing popularity in Nigeria and across the world.” In addition, Olawale-Cole added: “I make bold to inform you that the LCCI is the only chamber of commerce in Nigeria that is appointed to the General Council of World Chambers Federation (WCF) to reaffirm the Lagos Chamber’s relevance in the international chamber movement.” The LCCI president, however, stressed that the Lagos Chamber had been reinforced to continue to consistently provide services that meet the needs and expectations of our valued customers and esteemed stakeholders to catalyse private enterprises and organisations to achieve full potentials in terms of sustainable growth and global competitiveness. His words: “Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, it is therefore expedient for us to position our organisations to benefit optimally from the specially designed initiatives and programmes of the Chamber. I am confident that with your active participation in the activities of the Chamber, your businesses will derive tremendous benefits.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Oil prices drop on demand recovery fears amid US virus surge

Posted on Author Reporter

  Oil prices fell around 2% in early trade on Tuesday on worries that new clampdowns on businesses to stem surging coronavirus cases in California and other U.S. states could threaten the nascent recovery in fuel demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures slid 84 cents, or 2.1%, to $39.26 a barrel at […]
Business

MTN gets approval to issue N89.999bn bond

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

MTN Nigerian Communications Plc has said that it plans to issue up to N89.999 billion series 11 bond under its debut N200 billion bond issuance programme.   According to a statement signed by Uto Ukpanah, the Company Secretary, MTN Nigeria obtained the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission to launch the Series II 10-Year […]
Business

US asks Australia to scrap proposed laws to make Facebook, Google pay for news

Posted on Author Reporter

  The U.S. government has asked Australia to scrap proposed laws that will make it the first country in the world to force Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google to pay for news sourced from local media outlets. In a submission asking the government to “suspend” the plans, assistant U.S. trade representatives Daniel Bahar and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica