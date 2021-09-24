News

LCCI: Real estate sector can boost GDP, reduce unemployment

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and industry (LCCI), has said the nation’s real estate and construction sector has high capacity in creating massive jobs towards maximally improved the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). In particular, the LCCI explainedalsothatthesector hastheresilienttoreducethe country’s rising unemployment rate if it’s properly regulated by government.

The Director-General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, in an interview with New Telegraph, said Nigeria’s construction sector attracted $1.5 million capital importation in Q1 2021, according to a data releasedfromtheNationalBureau Statistics (NBS). According to her, the NBS also stated that the real estate sector’s contribution to nominal GDP in Q2 2021 stood at 5.05 per cent as against 5.41 per cent recorded in the second quarter of 2020.

She added that the result is slightly higher than the 5.03 per cent it accounted for in the first quarter of 2021. Indeed, to her, this is an impressive result in all ramifications that can catalyst the country’s economy positively. Almona, however, stated that the country’s property and land documentation should be regulated with international best practices to ensure the protection of the rights of property owners.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Umahi/Anyim feud: CAN sues for peace

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Gov fires appointees from ex-SGF’s area The Christian Association of Nigeria, Ebonyi State branch, on Wednesday called for ceasefire in the altercations between Governor Dave Umahi and former SecretarytotheGovernment of the Federation(SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim, following Umahi’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC). This is even as the Governor has sacked all the political […]
News Top Stories

Illegal charter operators, economic saboteurs –Airline

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

lLauds NCAA for nabbing culprit, seeks stiffer penalty for offenders   More plaudits have come the way of Nigeria’s aviation regulatory body, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (AIB) for nabbing an illegal charter operator masquerading as simply using his aircraft for private operations. This is coming as Chairman, West Link Airlines, Capt. Ibrahim Mshelia described […]
News

US racing to send aid to India as COVID-19 cases soar

Posted on Author Reporter

  The United States is deeply concerned by a massive surge in coronavirus cases in India and will race additional support to the Indian government and health care workers, a White House spokeswoman said on Saturday. “We are in active conversations at high levels and plan to quickly deploy additional support to the Government of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica