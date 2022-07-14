News Top Stories

LCCI: Road to economic recovery in 2022 bleak

…makes recommendations

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has disclosed that Nigeria’s quest to get out of the growing uncertainties in the global economy requires well-coordinated fiscal and monetary policies meant to promote growth-enhancing and confidence- building policies of investors. President of LCCI, Dr. Michael Olawale- Cole, madethis knownto NewTelegraph correspondent in Lagos, saying that sustaining the pace of recovery in 2022 and navigating through the growing uncertaintiesintheglobaleconomy required well-coordinated fiscal and monetary policies inpromoting growth-enhancing and confidence-building policies that will encourage private and foreign capital inflows into the economy. Olawale-Cole admitted thatnothingmeaningfulwas happening in the country’s economy and that the battered economy would spell doomforrecoveriesat the end of this year and greater part of 2023, unless government allowed the private sector thechancetoaggregateinclusive growth for the country’s economy.

According to him, the desired growth and recovery in 2022 can only be achieved when government creates conducive business environmentfor investorstoinvestin Nigeria’s economy. The LCCI president said the chamber was recommending to government adoption of a well-coordinatedfiscalandmonetarypolicy meant to promote growthenhancing and confidencebuilding policies. Speaking further on the well-coordinated fiscal and monetarypolicies, hesaidthe chamberwasrecommending a proactive action plan forthe country’s agric sector that will guarantee food security. Also, Olawale-Cole explained that the chamber wanted fuel subsidy to be removed, including oil theft reduction.

The LCCI president said: "Sustaining the pace of recoveryin2022andnavigating through the growing uncertaintiesintheglobaleconomy requires well-coordinated fiscal and monetary policies in promoting growth-enhancing and confidence-building policiesthatwouldencourage private and foreign capital inflows into the economy.

“To achieve these, LCCI recommends that to ensure food security, agriculture output should be sustainably boosted and continued dependence on imports discouraged. “For food security, scarcity is looming large on the horizon, and if nothing smart and quick is done, it would further exacerbate the plight of the poor. “Fuel subsidies should be removed and oil theft curtailed if not eliminated to provide fiscal space for subsidised production of goods and services as well as for infrastructure, health, and education financing.

“The Human Development Index (HDI) of Nigeria, which is the index used by the United Nations to measure real development in a country, was 0.539 points in 2019, leaving it in 161st place in the table of 189 countries last published. “While the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) embarks on monetary tightening to tame inflation, it should ensure that targeted concessionary credit to the private sector is sustained for MSMEs.

 

