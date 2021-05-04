News

LCCI seeks better interface between regulatory agencies, SMEs

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) is seeking direct and effective engagements between Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and regulatory agencies for enhanced transactions, communication and responsive feed  back mechanism.

 

Director-General, LCCI, Dr Muda Yusuf, made this known in a statement made available to the media, following a study by the Chamber and the Centre for International Private Enterprise (CIPE).

 

The study was titled: “Transactional Accountability, Process Consistency and Operational Transparency”.

 

Yusuf said the study was administered on business owners, senior managers and personnel responsible for interfacing with the regulatory agencies in three cities- Aba, Kano and Lagos due to their high concentration of SMEs.

 

He noted that the study focused on the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) as critical and strategic regulatory agencies

