LCCI seeks compensation for victims, business support

Following report that the country’s economy would have lost about N700 billion to #EndSARS protests, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has described the unprecedented level of destruction and vandalism as one of the darkest moments in Nigeria’s recent history.

LCCI President, Mrs. Toki Mabogunje, who declared this in a statement made available to New Telegraph in Lagos yesterday, said that investors in micro, small, medium and large businesses suffered huge losses in monetary terms as a result of arson, looting and destruction of their fixed and moveable assets.

With this in place, the LCCI is demanding that the federal and Lagos State governments collaborate to provide support (in form of grants) to all the victims of the unfortunate outcome of the protest. Mabogunje said: “The LCCI notes with a deep sense of loss and pain, the loss of lives, property and livelihoods arising from the subsequent regrettable events following the recent peaceful #EndSARS protests. “We bemoan the unprecedented levels of destruction, plundering, arson, looting and vandalism that took place. This is one of the darkest moments in our recent history.

“We empathise with the families of all those who have lost loved ones during and in the aftermath of the protests. We share the pain of all investors: micro, small, medium and large that suffered losses as a result of the arson, looting and the destruction of their valuable fixed and moveable assets. “We share the grave concern of employees who are at the risk of losing their jobs as a result of these deplorable and debilitating incidents.

We empathise with the Lagos State government over the wanton destruction of public properties around the state.” The LCCI reiterated its position on the imperative of peace, dialogue and engagement as major ingredients for social and economic stability that will enable a conducive environment for investments and the prosperity of businesses. “The LCCI implores all stakeholders (the government and the governed) to prioritise dialogue and constructive engagement.

“We need to embed in the governance process the norms and ideals of the democratic process: rule of law, transparency and accountability in political governance and citizen engagement, among others,” she said. She, however, appealed that the federal and Lagos State governments should collaborate to provide support (in the form of grants) to all the victims of the unfortunate outcome of the protest, saying that the families of all those who lost their loved ones should be adequately compensated.

She also appealed to the Federal Government to come to the aid of the Lagos State Government to rebuild the large number of assets that were destroyed by the hoodlums that hijacked the protest. “This has become necessary in view of the current challenging economic conditions that the state was already grappling with. The banks to which some of the victims were indebted should demonstrate uncommon compassion towards them in respect of their indebtedness.

“As corporate and individual citizens, this is the time to demonstrate our culture of compassion in being our brother’s keeper by supporting, in our various ways, the victims of this unfortunate incident,” she noted.

Like this: Like Loading...